Aston Villa will reportedly comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations as a result of the latest development on Monday.

Since missing out on Champions League qualification at the end of May, it has been widely reported that the West Midlands outfit are in the worst position with regards to the financial rulings in England's top flight.

As such, it has been speculated that they will need to make in the region of £30m in sales in order to avoid the risk of breaching the relevant rules.

Earlier on Monday, a report emerged that Villa would raise a portion of the cash through the sale of defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden to a Championship club.

However, according to The Athletic, club officials have taken an alternative step to ensuring that they will not fall foul of the laws.

What action have Villa taken?

The report claims that Villa have moved to sell their women's team in order to get around their well-documented issues.

Holding company V Sports are said to be purchasing the WSL side, with a stake also going to US-based investors.

Chelsea have previously taken such action to overcome any difficulties with meeting PSR criteria, a move that many felt makes a mockery of the rules.

Nevertheless, it has not stopped Villa from balancing the books by selling their women's division.

Villa have allegedly been assessing their options with regards to a sale for the past 18 months, it likely having been discussed 12 months ago when the last-ditch sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus was required to pass the regulations.

Can Villa now breathe easily?

Unai Emery will feel a sense of relief that Villa have seemingly managed to avoid needing to sell any of his key players at this point in the summer transfer window.

That said, it is clear that Villa cannot afford to keep paying big wages when it does not necessarily fit in with their revenue streams.

Villa seem to be a in a position where they can acquire fresh talent, yet they need to ensure that their wage is brought under some kind of control.

How they approach the market from here until the start of September will come under plenty of scrutiny, particularly if they do not generate significant money through player sales.