Aston Villa reportedly agree to sell one of their academy graduates to a Championship club for £3.5m as they bid to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Having missed out on Champions League football, the West Midlands outfit are facing a scramble to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations on Monday.

June 30 is the final day to file the latest accounts and reports have frequently suggested that funds need to be generated to avoid breaching rulings.

Although the likes of Emiliano Martinez, Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey have all been linked with departures, the trio remain at Villa, and it appears that club officials are having to take an alternative route to raising money.

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden is on the brink of leaving for a Championship promotion contender.

Which club is signing right-back?

The report says that Coventry City have agreed to pay £3.5m to sign Kesler-Hayden on the back of the best season of his career.

Kesler-Hayden has just won the Player of the Year award at fellow Championship side Preston North End, where he made 44 appearances.

Two goals and three assists came from those outings, and he has now moved up to 82 outings in the second tier of English football, contributing three strikes and six assists.

While there had been potential for him to remain at Villa Park as a backup full-back, the 22-year-old appears in line to depart the Premier League club with five appearances to his name in all competitions.

He is in line to undergo a medical at Coventry later on Monday with all parties wanting the deal to go through before the end of the month.

Where do Villa stand with PSR?

Earlier in June, there was a suggestion that Villa had to raise in the region of £30m, but no sales have materialised thus far.

If reports are to be believed, Louie Barry could also be sold on Monday for approximately £4m, yet that still leaves Villa considerably short of their alleged target.

As such, their position remains unclear, but Unai Emery faces the prospect of Villa needing to be far more stringent during this transfer window than they have been in previous ones.

Villa found themselves in this position in 2024, only to fulfil the relevant criteria with the sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus with just hours to spare.