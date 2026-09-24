Barcelona attacker emerges as '£60m' Bayern Munich transfer target as part of Musiala, Olise contingency plans

Bayern Munich have reportedly identified Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo as a potential target for the January transfer window.

The German giants boast an array of attacking options who can play in the three behind the centre-forward, including Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Lennart Karl and Serge Gnabry.

However, there appears to be some concern about whether Olise will stay with the club in the long term.

The Frenchman was linked with a potential move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, while there is also thought to be interest from the Premier League.

Musiala is another big name who has been linked with a potential exit, although he still has a contract with Bayern until the summer of 2030, a year longer than Olise's current deal.

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Bayern targeting Olmo as part of Olise, Musiala contingency plans

With some uncertainty surrounding their star names, Sky Sports News are reporting that Bayern are drawing up contingency plans in case one of their key players leaves in 2027.

The report claims the reigning Bundesliga champions are 'lining up' a possible January swoop for Olmo, a player well-known in the top flight from his four-year spell at RB Leipzig.

Bayern kept a close eye on Olmo during his Leipzig days and has continued to keep tabs on his performances at Barcelona.

The World Cup winner usually plays as a number 10, although he is also capable of operating off the flank when required.

While Barcelona's stance on a potential exit is not clear, there is a belief that an offer of €70m (£60m) would be enough to persuade the Blaugrana to sanction Olmo's exit.

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Why Barcelona could benefit from Olmo exit

Olmo has played in all eight of Barcelona's competitive matches this season, contributing three assists in that period.

However, he has only started three of those matches, with Hansi Flick preferring to use Fermin Lopez in the number 10 position.

Fermin has vindicated Flick's trust with four goals and two assists in seven appearances across all competitions, suggesting it will be difficult for Olmo to be a regular starter this term.

With that in mind, Barcelona may feel it is the right time to entertain offers for Olmo, especially as the prospect of receiving a decent fee would enable them to bolster their ranks.