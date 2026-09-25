Chelsea transfer news: Premier League star remains 'top target' despite failed summer disappointment

Chelsea reportedly view Bournemouth star Alex Scott as a top transfer target despite their failure to sign him in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been light on players in midfield after selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City on the final day of the transfer window.

Chelsea were expected to sign Lamine Camara as Fernandez's replacement before Monaco pulled out of the deal at the 11th hour.

Xabi Alonso's side also made a late bid to sign Bournemouth's Scott after failing with a £64m offer earlier in the summer.

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Chelsea remain in race for Bournemouth star

Despite being consistently knocked back in their efforts to sign the midfielder, Chelsea are refusing to give up hope of prising the 23-year-old away from the Vitality Stadium.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea view the England midfielder as a 'top target' for 2027, although pulling off a deal in January could be 'extremely challenging'.

That is because there is a possibility that Bournemouth will block any major departures in the middle of the season, especially as they will hope to be playing in the Europa League knockout rounds in the second half of the campaign.

That said, Bournemouth will be mindful of the fact that Scott has less than two years left to run on his contract and has already turned down a new deal with the south coast side.

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Why is Scott attracting significant interest?

Scott attracted interest over the summer after playing a key role in Bournemouth's sixth-placed finish last term, chipping in with three goals and an assist in 37 Premier League appearances.

The former Bristol City man has continued to showcase his talent as one of the Premier League's brightest midfielders in his first five top-flight appearances of the 2026-27 campaign.

As per Opta, Scott ranks number one in the Premier League this term for fouls won, ground duels won, take-ons with fouls won and high turnovers.

His impressive performances have earned him a call-up for England's upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, including Saturday's clash against world champions Spain.