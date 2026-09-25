Tottenham stance on sacking Roberto De Zerbi is now revealed in fresh behind-the-scenes update

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly remaining calm over Roberto De Zerbi's future despite a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

The Italian has overseen a difficult opening five matches, with Spurs collecting just two points and suffering an early League Cup exit.

However, the club's hierarchy are understood to remain committed to a longer-term project, despite growing pressure for results to improve.

What is Spurs' stance on Roberto De Zerbi's future?

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Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Tottenham are not currently planning to dismiss De Zerbi, despite their disappointing start to the campaign.

Speaking on GiveMeSport's Market Madness podcast, Jacobs explained that the club still view the Italian as a central figure in their long-term plans, although results will need to improve quickly.

“Roberto De Zerbi joined on a long-term project, and my feeling with Tottenham is there's not really a sporting infrastructure in place to make a decision,” Jacobs said.

He added that Spurs are focused on appointing another senior sporting official or executive before potentially reassessing the manager's position.

The north Londoners have collected just two points from their opening five league matches despite spending more than £300m on ten new signings. They also suffered a 3-1 League Cup defeat to Liverpool before losing 3-2 at home to Aston Villa.

Jacobs does not expect a surprise departure during the international break, but warned that De Zerbi knows results must improve.

Should Spurs sack Roberto De Zerbi?

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Tottenham's start has undoubtedly been disappointing, particularly after such a significant summer investment, but there are reasons to give De Zerbi more time.

The 0-0 draw to Everton could easily have been different had Spurs managed to convert their chances, while a better outcome against Nottingham Forest would have improved the picture considerably.

The sheer number of new signings also means the squad needs time to develop an understanding of De Zerbi's methods, with injuries further complicating his task.

That does not mean the Italian should be immune from scrutiny, and results will need to improve after the international break.

However, making another managerial change so early in the campaign could create further instability when Spurs are still trying to establish a coherent sporting structure.

For now, allowing De Zerbi time to integrate his squad and demonstrate progress appears consistent with the long-term project Jacobs describes.