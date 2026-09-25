Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'send scouts' to watch £30m Lewis Hall alternative in 'amazing' form

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys ahead of a potential January transfer.

The Belgian international was previously on the Red Devils' shortlist as they searched for competition for Luke Shaw.

With their preferred targets now unavailable, United have continued monitoring Seys, who impressed during a recent scouting mission.

Man Utd scout Club Brugge star Joaquin Seys

© Imago / Newscom World

According to TEAMtalk, United representatives attended Club Brugge's recent clash with Genk, where Seys delivered an impressive performance in a 3-0 win.

The 21-year-old helped his side keep a clean sheet while also creating two goals, underlining the attacking threat and defensive reliability that have attracted United's recruitment team.

Seys was already on the club's radar during the summer, with director of recruitment Christopher Vivell understood to be an admirer of his qualities.

??? Joaquín Seys (21) in his last two games for Club Brugge:



? Genk ?️?️

? Antwerp ?️



? 3 assists in 2 games!



? Amazing left-back. ? pic.twitter.com/yBBGy1wBph — New Ballers (@newballers7) September 23, 2026

The Red Devils had initially prioritised Nathaniel Brown and Lewis Hall, but Bayern Munich secured Brown while Newcastle United refused to sell Hall before he signed a new contract.

That has forced United to explore alternative options, with Seys remaining firmly under consideration as they look to strengthen their left-back position.

How much would Joaquin Seys cost Man Utd?

© Iconsport / PA Images

A potential transfer fee for Seys has not been confirmed, although reports have previously suggested a valuation of around £30m.

Brugge are under no immediate pressure to sell the defender, who has continued to develop his reputation in Belgium and established himself at international level.

United would likely have to make a significant offer to persuade the Belgian club to part with a player they view as an important part of their future.

With Hall and Brown no longer realistic options, Seys could emerge as a serious alternative if United decide to make another move for a left-back in January.