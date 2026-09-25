Arsenal: Three players who can replace Kai Havertz as new injury update drops

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz will reportedly be sent home from the Germany camp after sustaining an injury in Thursday's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

The 27-year-old started as Jurgen Klopp's central striker during the League A Group 2 clash at the Amsterdam Arena, but his race was run with just 30 minutes on the clock.

Havertz pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem and left the field alongside medical staff, being replaced by Younes Ebnoutalib shortly before Felix Nmecha opened the scoring.

The Arsenal man also came off worse in a collision with Netherlands midfielder Quinten Timber, and Klopp confirmed that Havertz would undergo an MRI scan to determine the severity of the issue.

Now, The Athletic reports that Havertz will withdraw from the Germany camp, but there is 'optimism' that the former Chelsea man has not suffered a serious problem.

Havertz will be assessed by Arsenal's medical staff and will miss Germany's next three matches against Greece, Serbia and Greece again on September 27, October 1 and October 4 respectively.

How many Arsenal games could Kai Havertz miss?

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

If Havertz has indeed suffered the least severe hamstring injury - a Grade 1 minor strain - there is a chance that the Germany international will not miss any fixtures for the Premier League champions.

Grade 1 issues may take up to a fortnight to heal, and as Arsenal's first game back against Leeds United is more than 14 days away, Havertz may be given the green light to lead the line against the Whites.

However, given the attacker's recent misfortune with injuries, it would not be a shock if he missed the visit of Daniel Farke's side on October 10, and the Champions League clash with Lille on October 13.

A Grade 2 problem may take between four and six weeks to heal, leaving Havertz at risk of missing crunch matches against Bayern Munich and Liverpool on October 21 and November 1 respectively.

How can Arsenal replace injured Kai Havertz?

© Iconsport / SUSA

Mikel Arteta is well-versed in coping without Havertz, as the attacker has missed 63 games for club and country since joining Arsenal in 2023, including a whopping 41 fixtures in 2025-26.

Havertz has forced his way above Viktor Gyokeres in the pecking order this season, scoring three goals in six starts in all tournaments, but the latter will now be at the head of the queue for starts.

Gyokeres is Arteta's only other recognised centre-forward in the squad following Gabriel Jesus's exit, but in spite of Arsenal's failure to sign a new striker in the summer, two other players can step in for Havertz.

Arteta could enact the emergency Mikel Merino number nine protocol, which he has done to stellar effect; the Spaniard has 16 goal involvements from 23 games as a striker for Arsenal, according to Transfermarkt.

Alternatively, Christos Tzolis could start up front with Eberechi Eze or Noni Madueke deputising on the left, although the Greek has played as a centre-forward just 11 times at club level - failing to score or assist in any of those games.