Chelsea transfer news: "One of the most promising youngsters" in BlueCo's network — Blues eye another Strasbourg starlet

Chelsea are closely monitoring Strasbourg's 2026-27 season. The Blues appear determined to quickly secure the signature of a winter 2026 Alsace signing to their own advantage.

Both linked to the same BlueCo ownership group, Chelsea and Strasbourg did further business during the last summer transfer window. No fewer than five Blues players arrived in Alsace during the off-season: Brazilian forward Deivid Washington (£13.7m), English attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman (£5.1m), Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen (loan), Portuguese defensive midfielder Dario Essugo (loan) and Swedish right-back Genesis Antwi (loan).

In the opposite direction, RCSA sold Argentine midfielder Valentin Barco to the English club for £34.2m, following the arrival at Stamford Bridge of Dutch forward Emanuel Emegha (£21.5m), a deal agreed back in winter 2026.

Plenty of transactions that could soon be followed by further moves between the two clubs in the coming months. In recent weeks, Chelsea have already been tracking another Strasbourg signing, Danish forward Conrad Harder.

Chelsea eye Strasbourg's Gessime Yassine

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

More determined than ever to take advantage of this natural closeness to shop at the Meinau, Chelsea are now targeting a winter 2026 Strasbourg signing.

According to information from TEAMtalk and journalist Graeme Bailey, the London club are considering securing the services of Gessime Yassine, signed by Strasbourg in January for a fee of £6m, following strong interest sparked by his impressive performances with Dunkirk in Ligue 2.

The English outlet does not mince its words, already describing the Moroccan right winger as a "future signing" for Chelsea.

It is explained that the London hierarchy are convinced by the performances of the Alsace club's number 80, who has scored two goals and provided one assist in five Ligue 1 matches since the start of the 2026-27 season. Both goals came on the same day, in the 2-1 win over RC Lens on August 29.

Chelsea could move early for Strasbourg starlet

© Iconsport / Kevin Clement

Another revelation: Chelsea are now prepared to move earlier than expected for the Salon-de-Provence-born player, who is under contract until June 2030 with Hugo Oliveira's side.

Considered "one of the most promising youngsters" within the BlueCo network, Gessime Yassine currently holds a market value of £17.1 million, having risen sharply in recent months, doubling in value between March and September 2026.

A regular starter in every league fixture so far, the French-Moroccan player is therefore unlikely to remain in Alsace for long. It is not unreasonable to believe that Chelsea could attempt to finalise the deal as early as January 2027, ahead of his move at the end of the season.

All while allowing Strasbourg to boost their finances by turning a profit, as was the case with the Valentin Barco and Emanuel Emegha deals.