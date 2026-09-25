Cristiano Ronaldo given brutal 4/10 verdict by Portuguese media as Jorge Jesus explains early substitution

Portugal's Jorge Jesus era commenced in triumphant fashion on Thursday evening, as the reigning UEFA Nations League champions bested Wales 1-0 in their League A Group 4 opener.

The Selecao - taking to the field for the first time since a heart-breaking World Cup last-16 exit at the hands of Iberian neighbours Spain - got over the line at the Estadio Jose Alvalade thanks to a first-half Joao Felix strike.

Cristiano Ronaldo briefly thought that he had added a second for Portugal just before the hour mark, but the 41-year-old's effort was disallowed for offside, shortly before he was withdrawn by Jesus.

Ronaldo's chalked-off goal and second-half substitution capped off a frustrating night for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who made way for Goncalo Ramos after generating 1.03 Expected Goals to no avail.

Ronaldo fired seven shots in Lisbon, only two of which found the target, and was caught offside three times while missing one big chance on his 234th appearance for his country.

What did the Portuguese media say about Cristiano Ronaldo's performance?

Portugal fans for Cristiano Ronaldo. ?❤️?? pic.twitter.com/jeKK2OByY7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2026

The Portuguese media did not majorly lambast Ronaldo for his wasteful performance, but the Al-Nassr attacker was given the joint-lowest rating of 4/10 by A Bola, alongside Ramos and Nuno Tavares.

A separate report from A Bola highlighted how Felix made up for "Ronaldo's mistakes" in front of goal, and also taking aim at the legendary striker missing a "glaring open goal" early in the second half.

Portugoal also emphasised the importance of Ronaldo's glorious miss in the 49th minute, explaining how the 41-year-old's error allowed Wales to gain a foothold in the game and come close to equalising.

Jorge Jesus explains early Cristiano Ronaldo substitution in Portugal victory

© Iconsport / Joao Rico

Ronaldo failing to complete a full 90 minutes has been a collector's item during the attacker's glittering 24-year career, but a more common sight during the twilight of his career.

Jesus was inevitably asked whether Ronaldo's change was pre-planned or a consequence of the flow of the game, and he admitted that the 41-year-old's withdrawal was necessary due to the need for "freshness".

"No, that's what the game dictated," Jesus told RTP News, as quoted by Record. "There were 25 minutes left and I needed to have at least one player who was fresh to press the build-up play.

"I might not have had, technically, in offensive terms, the quality that Cris has to appear and hold the ball, but I knew that Goncalo would provide defensive speed right in our first defensive line, which is important. That's pretty much what I did, also because technically he didn't have that many plays. But anyway, I'm satisfied with the team."

Ronaldo and Portugal are next in action on Sunday, when the Selecao travel to Oslo to face Norway, who sit top of the rankings courtesy of their 3-2 victory over Denmark on matchday one.