Preview: Denmark vs Wales - prediction, team news, lineups

Denmark and Wales will both be bidding to bounce back from defeats when they continue their respective UEFA Nations League campaigns with a clash on Sunday night.

Wales were beaten 1-0 by Portugal in their League A Group 4 opener, while Denmark suffered a 3-2 loss to Norway in their first match of the 2026-27 tournament.

Match preview

Denmark gave themselves a lot to do in their League A opener on Thursday, having conceded twice in the first 18 minutes against Norway; the Red and Whites fought back to level it up at 2-2 on the hour, but a second of the match for a certain Erling Haaland secured a 3-2 success for the hosts.

Brian Riemer's side now have back-to-back home fixtures against Wales and Portugal, before heading to Wales for the return fixture on October 4.

Denmark now have a record of 12 wins, five draws and eight defeats from their 25 matches in the Nations League, and this is their fourth straight tournament in League A.

The Red and Whites have faced Wales on 11 previous occasions and lead the overall heads-to-head record seven wins to four; there has never been a draw between the two teams.

The last clash between Denmark and Wales took place at Euro 2020, with the former recording a 4-0 victory to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

© Imago / Sportimage

Wales have actually lost each of their last three matches against Denmark, last beating the Red and Whites in a friendly back in November 2008.

The visitors will enter this game off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Portugal, with Joao Felix scoring the only goal of the match in the first period.

Craig Bellamy's side have three more Nations League fixtures during this break, starting October at home to Norway before welcoming Denmark for the return game three days later.

Wales secured promotion from League B in 2024-25, but they are up against it in a tough section.

The Dragons did show plenty of positive signs against Portugal last time out, though, and there are certainly weaknesses in the Denmark team that the visitors can exploit.

Denmark Nations League form:

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Denmark form (all competitions):

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Wales Nations League form:

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Wales form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Denmark head coach Riemer could name an unchanged side for Sunday's match, with Rasmus Hojlund set to continue through the middle fresh from his goal against Norway.

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu impressed as a right-sided attacker last time out and is set to continue in that role, with Mikkel Damsgaard down the left.

Morten Hjulmand will also be a notable starter in midfield, while Victor Froholdt could retain his position in the team for the clash with Bellamy's side.

Wales head coach Bellamy is unlikely to make many changes to the side that took to the field against Portugal, as there were a number of positives from the performance.

There could be an alteration in the final third of the field, though, with Dan James potentially being introduced into the XI in place of Lewis Koumas.

Wales are currently without the likes of Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Dylan Lawlor, Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies due to injury problems.

Denmark possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Kristensen, Andersen, Provstgaard, Maehle; Hjulmand, Hojbjerg; Dorgu, Froholdt, Damsgaard; Hojlund

Wales possible starting lineup:

Ward; Williams, Cabango, Davies, Dasilva; Brooks, Ampadu, Sheehan, Johnson; J James, D James

We say: Denmark 2-1 Wales

Both sides suffered narrow defeats last time out, and we are expecting this to be close in terms of the scoreline. However, home advantage could help Denmark secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.