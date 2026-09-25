Preview: Gibraltar vs Andorra - prediction, team news, lineups

Gibraltar and Andorra square off in their UEFA Nations League Group D1 fixture on Sunday.

While the home side are playing their first match of the 2026-27 campaign, Andorra suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Malta on Thursday.

Match preview

In a group featuring nations who all failed to secure promotion to League C in the 2024-25 edition, there is little room for error between Andorra, Malta and Gibraltar.

Andorra appeared on course to earn a result against group favourites Malta on Thursday when taking a 17th-minute lead in Encamp.

However, Malta were level by half time and secured a potentially-pivotal 2-1 victory with an 81st-minute goal from Teddy Teuma.

Koldo Alvarez will hope that the optimism within the Andorra camp is not overly impacted, with his team having avoided defeat in two of the previous four games.

Either side of a 1-0 defeat to Iraq, the 172nd-ranked team in the world recorded a goalless draw in San Marino and beat Liechtenstein by a 2-0 scoreline.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Gibraltar, who are 30 places behind Andorra in the FIFA World Rankings, have put together a three-match unbeaten streak in friendlies.

Victories over the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands - by 4-0 and 4-1 scorelines respectively - were followed by a goalless draw against Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday.

Prior to that, Gibraltar had lost 12 games in a row, albeit three of the previous four versus Montenegro and Latvia (twice) only being by one-goal margins.

After their appearance in the UEFA Nations League qualification playoffs in the previous competition, head coach Scott Wiseman will feel that this team is on an upward trajectory and can defy their position in the world rankings.

Gibraltar form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

W

D

Andorra Nations League form:

Andorra form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Romans Koksarovs

Wiseman is expected to make a number of alterations to his Gibraltar XI for this contest

Kian Ronan should return at right-back, while Dan Bent appears likely to get the nod in midfield with Hans Stevens potentially dropping out.

Key player Tjay De Barr and Dylan Borge are in line to be recalled in the final third.

Unless Alvarez wishes to freshen up his Andorra starting lineup, he could plausibly name the same team from Thursday night.

However, midfielder Jordi Alaez and attacker Berto Rosas may replace Eric Izquierdo and Gerard Sola respectively.

Gibraltar possible starting lineup:

Banda; Ronan, Jolley, Lopes, Valarino; Scanlon, Pozo, Bent; Mason, Barr, Borge

Andorra possible starting lineup:

Alvarez; Borra, Llovera, Olivera, San Nicolas; Remolins, Babot, Alaez, Rodrigo; Lopez, Rosas

We say: Gibraltar 1-1 Andorra

After the disappointment of Thursday night, Andorra will recognise that only a win will do if they want to remain competitive in the group. However, on home territory, Gibraltar have the potential to keep things tight, especially against similar opposition, and a low-scoring draw looks the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.