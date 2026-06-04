Preview: Gibraltar vs Cayman Islands - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 04 Jun 2026 21:49

Gibraltar will round off their summer international outings on Saturday, when they welcome Cayman Islands to the Europa Point Stadium.

The hosts managed a 4-0 victory on Wednesday to end a run of 12 straight defeats, while their visitors return to action for the first time since the CONCACAF Series in March.

Match preview

Gibraltar are back in action on Saturday in search of consecutive victories for the first time since 2022, having ended a long drought this week.

They returned in June having most recently turned out in World Cup Qualifying and UEFA Nations League action, firstly ending their qualifying campaign without a point from eight games, having scored just three goals and conceded 25.

A UEFA Nations League promotion playoff then followed against Latvia, but Los Llanis failed to climb to League C, falling to a pair of 1-0 defeats across both legs, but they were able to bounce back to winning ways last time out.

Scott Wiseman's team hosted British Virgin Islands on Wednesday and secured their first victory in 11 games under his management, having led at the Europa Point Stadium through an own goal before James Scanlon netted a brace alongside Leon Mason's goal.

Now heading into their final game before kicking off another Nations League campaign in September with clashes against Andorra and Malta, Gibraltar will hope to keep building confidence with another victory at the weekend.

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the trip aiming to continue a positive run of results, having gone unbeaten in their last three games.

Cayman Islands are back in action in Saturday for the first time since March, when they entered the CONCACAF Series second round after managing a defeat and a victory in their first-round games in November.

Colin Rowe's team began against British Virgin Islands and played out a 1-1 draw, having led through Shakurn Silburn, before taking on Bahamas last time out and prevailing in a 1-0 triumph as Junior Kelly's second-half own goal made the only difference.

They will now make the trip to Gibraltar aiming to make it three wins and a draw from their last four attempts in their first-ever meeting with the hosts.

Gibraltar form (all competitions):

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Cayman Islands form (all competitions):

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Team News

Scott Wiseman called on an experienced Gibraltar squad for their June friendlies, although they head into Saturday without 67-capped forward Lee Casciaro, who called time on his international career after their 4-0 win over British Virgin Islands.

In his place, 16-year-old Burnley attacker Luca Scanlon may be handed a start up top alongside Tjay De Barr.

Elsewhere, James Scanlon and Leon Mason will provide further attacking support having both scored on Wednesday, while Kian Ronan and Bernardo Lopes will continue in an experienced centre-back partnership.

Cayman Islands may call back on Phoenix Rising attacker Gunnar Studenhofft, who scored a brace in the CONCACAF Series first round to move onto four international goals in seven caps.

Wesley Robinson and D'Andre Rowe are regulars at the back and should continue in the centre of the defence.

Gibraltar possible starting lineup:

Banda; Jolley, Ronan, Lopes, Valarino; Mason, Pozo, Bent, J Scanlon; L Scanlon, De Barr

Cayman Islands possible starting lineup:

Whittaker; Campbell, Rowe, Robinson, Alexander; Seymour, Ebanks, Scott, Bonilla; Studenhofft, Seymour

We say: Gibraltar 3-1 Cayman Islands

Gibraltar overcame British Virgin Islands in style on Wednesday on home soil and should again have enough to get past their visitors at the weekend, albeit while facing a slightly tougher test.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.