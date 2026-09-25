Preview: Norway vs Portugal - prediction, team news, lineups

Fresh off the back of opening wins in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Norway and Portugal will lock horns for an intriguing encounter on Sunday night.

Norway started their League A Group 4 campaign with a 3-2 victory over Denmark, while Portugal opened their tournament with a 1-0 success over Wales.

Match preview

A brace from Erling Haaland helped Norway beat Denmark 3-2 in their 2026-27 Nations League opener on Thursday, with the result leaving them at the top of the section ahead of this contest.

Norway are actually competing in League A of the Nations League for the first time, having secured promotion from League B in 2024-25, and they are certainly a team to watch in the tournament.

Stale Solbakken's side impressed at the 2026 World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament before suffering a 2-1 defeat to England.

Norway have an impressive record in the Nations League, winning 15 of their previous 25 matches in the tournament, losing only six times, but this will be a major test.

The national side have tackled Portugal on 11 previous occasions, boasting a record of one win, two draws and eight defeats; Norway's only success over Sunday's opponents came in a European Championship qualification fixture back in September 2010.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images, CJ Gunther, UPI, ABACAPRESS.COM

The last match between these two teams was a friendly back in May 2016, with Portugal recording a 3-0 victory, and the Iberian nation have won three of their last four games in all competitions.

Portugal will enter this fixture off the back of a 1-0 success over Wales, with Joao Felix scoring the only goal of the contest in the first period, and the national side are second in Group 4 on three points.

Selecao das Quinas were knocked out in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup by eventual winners Spain, but they are the reigning Nations League champions, beating Spain on penalties in the final of the 2024-25 tournament.

Portugal are the most successful side in the history of the tournament, boasting two wins, having also lifted the trophy in 2018-19, and they are rightly considered among the favourites once again.

The national team have entered a new era under the leadership of Jorge Jesus, who has replaced Roberto Martinez at the helm, and the experienced manager will be targeting three more wins during this international break.

Norway Nations League form:

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Norway form (all competitions):

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Portugal Nations League form:

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Portugal form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Norway will be without the services of David Wolfe through suspension, with the 24-year-old sent off in the second half of the clash with Denmark last time out.

Haaland scored another two goals against Denmark to take his international tally to 64 goals in 56 caps, and he will be the main danger to Portugal in this contest.

There could be a change in the final third of the field on Sunday; Oscar Bobb has likely done enough to retain his position in the side, but Andreas Schjelderup could replace Antonio Nusa.

Portugal head coach Jesus is likely to make a change to his midfield on Sunday, with Joao Neves expected to be introduced in place of Ruben Neves.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to make his mark against Wales, but it is expected that the 41-year-old will continue in the XI, as he aims to add to his 146 goals for the national side.

Joao Cancelo was given the nod at right-back against Wales, and the Barcelona defender should continue in the XI, while Renato Veiga is expected to feature in the middle of the back four.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, Aursnes; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Schjelderup

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix

We say: Norway 1-1 Portugal

Haaland vs. Ronaldo?

Norway have established themselves as a strong international outfit, and this is shaping up to be a very interesting match in the Nations League.

We are finding it difficult to back either with any real confidence, and both managers would likely accept a draw if it were offered ahead of kickoff.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.