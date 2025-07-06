Sports Mole previews Monday's Women's European Championship clash between Portugal Women and Italy Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Italy Women will be targeting back-to-back victories at Women's Euro 2025 when they take on Portugal Women in Geneva on Monday.

La Azzurre are sitting level on three points with Spain in Group B, while Portugal are searching for their first points of the tournament after suffering a heavy defeat to the 2023 World Cup winners.

Match preview

Portugal are bidding to reach the European Championship knockout rounds for the first time after suffering group-stage exits in 2017 and 2022.

However, their campaign got off to the worst start possible as they shipped five goals without a reply in Thursday's heavy defeat to Spain.

Portugal conceded two goals in the opening seven minutes and four in total in a disastrous first half in Bern, although they did at least restrict Spain to just one goal in the second period.

As a result of the 5-0 defeat, Francisco Neto's side have now lost five of their previous six matches, conceding at least three goals across those defeats.

Portugal have also failed to score in each of their last four games, suggesting they will have to produce a significant improvement if they are to enjoy success in their final two group games against Italy and Belgium.

They will be aware that they will be eliminated with a game to spare if they lose to Italy and Spain take at least a point off Belgium in the group's other game.

Italy are hoping to avoid another early exit after suffering group stage eliminations in the last two European Championships.

Their hopes of making a quarter-final appearance for the first time since 2013 were boosted by a positive result in their opening game against Belgium.

Bayern Munich midfielder Arianna Caruso produced an unstoppable strike in the 44th minute, with her effort proving enough to clinch a third victory in four games (D1).

They also recorded a clean sheet for the third time in the last four matches, ensuring they will head into Monday's fixture in a confident mood.

Having won their last two internationals, La Azzurre are now looking to record three consecutive victories for the first time since February 2022.

If they do claim all three points, Italy will secure a place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare, as long as Spain avoid defeat against Belgium.

Portugal Women Women's European Championship form:

L

Portugal Women form (all competitions):

L L L L D L

Italy Women Women's European Championship form:

W

Italy Women form (all competitions):

L L W D W W

Team News

Portugal are expected to be without Kika Nazareth, who is still working her way back from an ankle injury.

Ana Seica and Ana Borges are pushing for starting berths after featuring as half-time substitutes in the defeat to Spain.

Neto may decide to keep faith with the front two of Jessica Silva and Diana Silva, with the pair hoping to experience greater sights of the goal than they did in Thursday’s loss.

Meanwhile, Italy boss Andrea Soncin is likely to select an unchanged lineup, as long as there are no fresh injury concerns.

Experienced striker Cristiana Girelli will be looking to add to the 53 goals she has scored during her international career.

Roma midfielder Giada Greggi could be given more minutes off the bench after returning from injury to feature as a substitute against Belgium.

Portugal Women possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Seica, Costa, F. Pinto; Borges, Jacinto, Norton, T. Pinto, Amado; D. Silva, J. Silva

Italy Women possible starting lineup:

Giuliani; Lenzini, Salvai, Linari, Di Guglielmo; Cantore, Giugliano, Severini, Boattin; Caruso; Girelli

We say: Portugal Women 1-2 Italy Women

We expect Monday's fixture to be a close-fought contest like Italy's first match against Belgium, but having won three of their previous four internationals, we believe a confident Italian side will do enough to record a narrow victory against Portugal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



