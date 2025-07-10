Sports Mole previews Friday's Women's European Championship clash between Portugal Women and Belgium Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Portugal Women and Belgium Women will be targeting their first win of the 2025 Women’s Euros when they lock horns in Friday’s clash in Sion.

The Seleccao das Quinas have an outside chance of reaching the knockout rounds, but Belgium know that their tournament will end with their final group game.

Match preview

Portugal have never appeared in the knockout rounds of the European Championships after they suffered group-stage exits in 2017 and 2022.

They still have a mathematical chance of ending that wait in the current tournament, despite only picking up one point from their opening two matches.

The competition began with a humbling 5-0 defeat to world champions Spain, before they showed great character to rescue a point from Monday’s clash with Italy.

They appeared to be heading out when Diana Silva's goal was disallowed following Cristiana Girelli's opener, before Diana Gomes netted an 89th-minute equaliser to keep Portugal mathematically in the race for a quarter-final spot.

However, Portugal will need a lot to go their way if they are to finish in the top two, given the fact that they are three points adrift of Italy and have a significant goal difference deficit to the second-placed side.

While they ideally need Spain to record another dominant win, Portugal will look to do their part by claiming their first victory since beating Belgium 1-0 in their away Nations League meeting in February.

In contrast to Portugal, Belgium have already been eliminated from the competition after they lost both of their opening two group games.

The Belgian Red Flames fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Italy, before they put up a valiant effort in Monday's difficult meeting with Spain.

Justine Haevermaet and Hannah Eurlings grabbed a goal apiece to help their team come from behind on two occasions, only for Spain to move through the gears to rack up four more goals on their way to condemning Belgium to a heavy 6-2 defeat.

As a result, Belgium are left sitting bottom of Group B with an insurmountable four-point deficit to Italy in second place, meaning there will be no repeat of their quarter-final appearance from 2022.

Belgium have recorded a victory in each of their previous two European Championship appearances, so they will be keen to maintain that record by taking three points off Portugal on Friday.

They will draw inspiration from the fact that they recorded a 3-0 victory in last month's Nations League away game against Portugal, which came courtesy of a Tessa Wullaert brace and a Vanhaevermaet effort.

Portugal Women Women's European Championship form:

L D

Portugal Women form (all competitions):

L L L D L D

Belgium Women Women's European Championship form:

L L

Belgium Women form (all competitions):

L W L W L L

Team News

Portugal will be unable to call upon the services of Ana Borges, who is set to serve a one-match suspension following her dismissal in the closing stages of Monday’s draw with Italy.

Catarina Amado is likely to replace the 35-year-old, while there could also be starting spots for Andreia Jacinto and Jessica Silva.

Kika Nazareth should be ready to take her place in midfield after returning from an ankle injury to play 84 minutes on matchday two.

As for Belgium, Elisabet Gunnarsdottir could be tempted to make changes in a bid to restore some pride with a victory.

Davina Philtjens is an option to come into the back five, while Marie Detruyer and Kassandra Missipo are among those who could freshen up the midfield.

Wullaert will retain her place in the forward line, with Belgium’s all-time record scorer looking to add to her 93-goal international tally.

Portugal Women possible starting lineup:

Morais; Gomes, Costa, Pinto; Amado, Jacinto, Pinto, Nazareth, Marchao; J. Silva, Di. Silva

Belgium Women possible starting lineup:

Lichtfus; Janssens, Tysiak, Kees, Cayman, Philtjens; Missipo, Detruyer, Teulings; Wullaert, Eurlings

We say: Portugal Women 1-1 Belgium Women

Portugal may have the greater incentive for Friday's fixture, but they failed to win any of their last seven matches, and with that in mind, we think they will fall short of their objective by playing out a score draw with a Belgium side that will be desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat,

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



