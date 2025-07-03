UEFA release an official statement following the tragic death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

UEFA have released an official statement following the tragic death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

It was confirmed on Thursday morning that Jota passed away at the age of 28 alongside his 25-year-old brother Silva - also a professional footballer with Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel - after they were involved in a car crash in northern Spain.

Jota’s passing comes less than two weeks after he married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso, and he has left behind three young children following the devastating incident.

Jota won the 2024-25 Premier League title with Liverpool, who have said that they "devastated" by the forward’s “unimaginable loss”.

The Portuguese Football Federation have also stated that they are “completely devastated” by the deaths of both Jota and Silva, and have asked UEFA for a minute's silence before the national team’s match with Spain at the European Women’s Championship this evening.

UEFA have since granted the Portuguese FA’s request and have released a statement expressing their condolences over the passing of the two Portuguese players.

“Moment of silence” to be observed at Women’s Euros after Jota, Silva deaths

A statement posted on X read: “On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother Andre Silva.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends, teammates and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss.

“A moment of silence will be observed at all of today’s and tomorrow’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 matches in memory of Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva who tragically passed away today.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin added: "Just three weeks ago, I had the honour of presenting Diogo Jota with a medal after the UEFA Nations League final - a moment of joy, pride, and celebration that will now forever be burned in memory with sorrow.

"His passion, energy and spirit on the field inspired everyone around him. It is devastating to think that a life so full of joy and potential has been taken far too soon. Rest in peace, dear Diogo. You will not be forgotten."

Jota earned 50 international caps for Portugal and played alongside football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who is one of many who has reacted to the tragic news as tributes continue to flood in for both Jota and Silva.