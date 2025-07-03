Tributes arrive from the football world after the death of Liverpool and Portugal footballer Diogo Jota at the age of 28.

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has tragically lost his life at the age of 28.

The Portuguese passed away alongside his brother Andre Silva in a car crash in northern Spain on Thursday morning.

Jota had married the mother of his three children Rute Cardoso just two weeks ago.

The forward helped Liverpool win the 2024-25 Premier League title and had again been set to represent the Reds next term, with his return to pre-season training expected imminently.

Jota's death has shocked the football world, and the tributes have been pouring in.

Neville, Carragher among those to pay tribute to Jota

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville took to X to react to the news, calling it "heartbreaking".



That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family ?

— Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 3, 2025

Meanwhile, ex-Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher posted his own tribute on X.



Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids ? pic.twitter.com/BSYBL5yVre

— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 3, 2025

The Portuguese Football Federation also released a statement on Thursday morning.

"The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are completely devastated by the death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, this morning in Spain," it read.

"Much more than a fantastic player, with almost 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself.

"On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and Andre Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players respectively played.

"The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked UEFA for a minute's silence this Thursday, before our team's match against Spain, in the Women's European Championship. We have lost two champions.

"The passing of Diogo and Andre Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

Porto, Neves also among those to react to Jota news

Porto, meanwhile, released a statement of their own, with Jota representing them on loan earlier in this career.

"It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks. Rest in peace," it read.

Jota's former Wolves teammate and Portugal teammate Ruben Neves also posted on his Instagram story: "They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!"

Jota had last been in action for Portugal in June, scoring in both of their friendlies against Finland and Croatia.

Former club Wolves address Jota's passing

Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, posted on X: "We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves.

"The memories he created will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, Andre. You will be truly missed, and always remembered.

Jota represented Wolves between 2017 and 2020, scoring 44 goals and registering 19 assists in 131 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Ronaldo reacts to tragic death of international teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo also posted on X: "It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you."