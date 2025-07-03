Liverpool confirm the tragic death of forward Diogo Jota at the age of 28.

Jota was involved in a car traffic incident alongside his brother Andre Silva in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Portuguese married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso just two weeks ago, and he has left behind three young children following the devastating incident.

Liverpool have now posted a statement, with the Reds committed to providing "full support" to Jota's family, friends, teammates and club staff during this incredibly difficult time.

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota," read a statement from the Merseyside club. "The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Jota made the move to Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, and he managed 65 goals and 26 assists in 182 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

The forward struck 47 times and registered 18 assists in 123 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, in addition to five goals and seven assists in 30 Champions League fixtures.

Jota was again an important player for the Reds during the 2024-25 campaign despite some injury problems, scoring nine goals and registering four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Tributes have since been pouring in for the forward, who helped Liverpool win last season's Premier League title.

Arne Slot's side are due to begin their preparations for the 2025-26 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Preston North End at Deepdale on July 13.