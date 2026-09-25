Portugal lineup vs. Norway: Predicted XI for UEFA Nations League clash including Cristiano Ronaldo decision

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus is again expected to select Cristiano Ronaldo in the final third of the field for Sunday's UEFA Nations League contest with Norway.

Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for offside in Portugal's 1-0 success over Wales on Thursday, and it was a tough match for the 41-year-old, who found it difficult to make his mark.

However, Jesus is likely to again select the veteran in the final third of the field on Sunday.

Goncalo Ramos is another option through the middle, with the forward scoring 11 goals in 28 caps for Portugal, but he has only managed one goal in six games for AC Milan this season.

Joao Neves is expected to be introduced in place of Ruben Neves in the Portugal midfield here.

Joao Felix scored the only goal of the match against Wales, and he has likely done enough to retain his position in the final third of the field against Norway.

Renato Veiga is set to continue in the middle of the defence alongside Ruben Dias, while Joao Cancelo and Nuno Mendes are expected to feature in the full-back areas.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix