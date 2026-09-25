Preview: Serbia vs Netherlands - prediction, team news, lineups

Both looking to collect their maiden victories of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign, Serbia and a new-look Netherlands clash at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade on Sunday afternoon.

Orlovi are hoping to make amends after last-minute heartbreak at the hands of Greece earlier in the week, whilst Oranje are seeking to build on a positive point against Germany on Thursday night.

Match preview

After friendly defeats to Cape Verde (0-3) and 2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico (1-5) in May and June respectively, Serbia have now suffered three straight losses following Thursday's Nations League opener versus Greece.

Netting only his second-ever senior goal for Orlovi, PAOK winger Andrija Zivkovic fired the hosts ahead in the fourth minute, however, second-half strikes from Arsenal man Christos Tzolis and Como star Anastasios Douvikas won the contest for the visitors.

Pressure is certainly beginning to mount on Serbia head coach Veljko Paunovic, with the former Atletico Madrid player losing five and winning just two of his seven matches in charge so far.

As highlighted once again in Belgrade on Thursday, Orlovi are struggling to keep tight at the back in crucial moments, with Sunday's hosts currently on a 10-game run without a clean sheet dating back to September 2025.

Placed in a competitive-looking section with Germany, the Netherlands and a golden generation of Greek stars, Serbia have their work cut out to remain as a League A nation for the 2028-29 edition.

© Iconsport / KOEN VAN WEEL / ANP

There is a considerable air of excitement around the Netherlands following the replacement of Ronald Koeman with Barcelona legend Xavi in the managerial hotseat, and the 46-year-old made a respectable start to his reign in Amsterdam on Thursday night.

It was a timid opening from Oranje in the first half which allowed Germany to pick up an early lead courtesy of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, however, second-half dominance paid off for the hosts, who levelled the contest in added time through Cody Gakpo.

Since a 1-0 friendly defeat to AFCON giants Algeria in early June, Netherlands have enjoyed a six-match unbeaten run (W3 D3) in normal time, although that statistic does little to heal the scars of the World Cup penalty-shootout defeat to Morocco on June 30.

Oranje have made an unwanted habit of exiting tournaments from 12 yards out in recent times, with the ninth-ranked FIFA nation losing on penalties in the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Nations League to Spain.

Despite hailing from the same continent, Serbia and the Netherlands last faced each other all the way back in June 2006, when an Arjen Robben effort sealed a World Cup victory for Marco van Basten's side in Leipzig, Germany.

Serbia Nations League form:

L

Serbia form (all competitions):

L L W L W L

Netherlands Nations League form:

D

Netherlands form (all competitions):

W D W W L D

Team News

© Iconsport / SPI

Serbia suffered a major injury blow in the build-up to the current international window, with talismanic striker Dusan Vlahovic pulling out due to a calf injury.

Orlovi are less potent in front of goal without the Besiktas star, however, Dusan Tadic and Luka Jovic are still good options for the hosts' forward line.

Replaced at the half-time interval during the Greece defeat, winger Mihajlo Cvetkovic could drop out of the XI this weekend.

Netherlands are without the services of Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey for the remainder of the international break, with the target man picking up a hamstring strain on Thursday night.

Oranje did not select all-time leading goalscorer Memphis Depay for this run of fixtures, meaning that Mexx Meerdink could make his full international debut as Brobbey's replacement this weekend.

Crysenio Summerville and Tijjani Reijnders appear to have kept their first-choice spots in the XI despite both recently moving from English football to the Saudi Pro League.

Serbia possible starting lineup:

V Milinkovic-Savic; Simic, Erakovic, Pavlovic, Kostic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, S Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic; Jovic, Tadic

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, Veerman, Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Meerdink

We say: Serbia 1-3 Netherlands

After a last-minute defeat to Greece on Thursday, Serbia are lacking in confidence and could be in line for another difficult Belgrade occasion.

With a point already in the bag, the Netherlands will be the favourites to record their maiden victory under Xavi this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.