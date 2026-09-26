Chelsea transfer news: Spain World Cup winner 'interesting' three Premier League clubs

Chelsea are allegedly among three Premier League clubs who are interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente.

The 31-year-old was part of the Spain squad that won the World Cup in the summer, making three appearances before announcing his retirement from international football.

Llorente is now left to focus on club football with Atletico, where he is a legend having contributed 37 goals and 45 assists from 308 appearances since his arrival in 2019.

However, with his contract due to expire in 2027, the versatile Spaniard is now assessing his options.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are one of three English teams who are toying with making an approach.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Premier League clubs considering Llorente move

Although the report alleges that Atletico are making an active attempt to extend Llorente's terms, there is growing interest in his services.

Chelsea, as well as Liverpool, are said to view Llorente as a potential addition at right-back, a role that Llorente has excelled in.

Meanwhile, Man City are also allegedly monitoring the situation, albeit any potential move dependent on how Man City fare when it comes to appealing being found guilty on 114 Premier League financial charges.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are credited as fellow European giants who may be prepared to explore a move for Llorente should he not pen a new deal with Atletico.

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Will Llorente stay at Atletico Madrid?

Having been born in Madrid and contracted to either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid since 2014, it is clear that Llorente is at home in the city.

He has also shown by retiring from Spain duty at the age of 31 that he is not necessarily motivated by achieving as many accolades as possible.

As it stands, everything points to a new contract at Atletico being signed, but the fact that Diego Simeone's side look unable to challenge Barcelona for the La Liga title may potentially sway Llorente if a renewal remains unsigned.

Atletico will naturally be looking to conclude negotiations as soon as possible.