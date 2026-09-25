Brentford news: Bees hold 'initial' contract talks with £20m attacker amid 'increasing' Arsenal, Liverpool interest

Brentford have reportedly opened talks with Kevin Schade over a new contract.

The Bees spent around £20m to recruit Schade from Bundesliga side Freiburg in the summer of 2023.

Schade signed a five-year deal upon his arrival, meaning he has now entered the final two years of his Brentford contract.

With the Bees keen to retain the services of a key player, Sky Sports News are reporting that the West London club have held initial discussions over a new deal.

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Brentford open talks over Schade contract

Brentford want to hand Schade a long-term contract with improved terms that reflect his important status in Keith Andrews's squad.

The report also claims that Schade is the subject of 'increasing interest' from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Arsenal and Liverpool are believed to be among his suitors after showing a 'keen' interest in the recent summer transfer window.

The Germany international is also regarded as a potential target for Brentford's fellow London clubs, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

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Schade's importance to Brentford

Schade has scored 25 goals and contributed nine assists in 119 appearances across all competitions.

The 24-year-old played a key role in Andrews's first season in charge, starting 32 of his 35 Premier League appearances last term, contributing 12 goals and assists as Brentford secured ninth spot.

Schade has continued to play an important role in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign, netting three goals from five Premier League starts.

As a productive attacker who can play anywhere across the frontline, Schade is undoubtedly a pivotal player in the Brentford squad, and his performances could have a major impact on the club's hopes of securing European football this term.