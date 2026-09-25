Preview: Liverpool Women vs Everton Women - prediction, team news, lineups

Bragging rights will be at stake when Liverpool Women welcome Everton Women to Anfield on Sunday.

The hosts are sitting in seventh spot in the Women's Super League table, while the Toffees are two points better off in fifth position.

Match preview

Liverpool will be content with the start they have made to the 2026-27 season, having lost just one of their four competitive matches this term.

They kicked off the campaign with a resounding 4-0 victory against Charlton Athletic, before they played out a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds looked set to pick up another point in last Friday's away clash against Manchester City, only to concede two late goals to lose 4-2 against the reigning WSL Champions.

Fortunately for Liverpool, they managed to come out the right side of a 4-2 scoreline in their midweek Women's League Cup clash against Sunderland, which saw Marie Hobinger net a brace as Gareth Taylor's side fought back from 2-1 down.

Having scored 11 goals across their first four competitive matches, Liverpool will believe they have the firepower to record their first home WSL win over Everton since May 2019.

While recent home league derbies have not been kind to Liverpool, they can take confidence from the fact they prevailed by a 3-2 scoreline in the most recent meeting at Goodison Park in March 2026.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Everton have recovered from an opening-day defeat against Crystal Palace with consecutive victories without conceding.

The Toffees saw off nine-player Charlton Athletic via a 1-0 scoreline before they repeated that margin of victory in last weekend's away clash against West Ham United.

A 94th-minute own goal proved enough to snatch all three points from the Hammers, leaving them a point adrift of the top three and five points clear of the drop zone at this early stage of the season.

Scott Phelan's side then made it three wins on the bounce with a 2-0 victory in their midweek Women's League Cup clash against Birmingham City, which came courtesy of efforts from Zara Kramzar and Yuka Momiki.

Everton will fancy their chances of continuing their fine form in Sunday's derby, considering they have won each of their last five WSL away meetings, recording clean sheets in four of those victories.

They failed to keep a clean sheet in last season's away league clash, but they produced a free-scoring display to run out comfortable 4-1 winners against their local rivals.

Liverpool Women Women's Super League form:

Liverpool Women form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

Everton Women Women's Super League form:

Everton Women form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool are unable to call upon Lucy Parry, Zara Shaw, Anna Josendal and Ceri Holland due to injury.

There are also doubts surrounding the availability of Khiara Kheating, Mari Ward and Kirsty McLean.

Zara Shaw is available for selection after making her return from representing England at the Under-20 World Cup in the midweek win over Sunderland.

As for the visitors, they remain without Karen Holmgaard and Inma Gabbaro, who are both recovering from long-term knee injuries.

Jutta Rantala and Noemie Mouchon are also fitness concerns, having missed the opening four games of the season.

Kramzar and Momiki are hoping to retain their spots after finding the net in the League Cup win over Birmingham.

Liverpool Women possible starting lineup:

Kirby; Kerr, Clark, Fisk, Bernabe; Nagano, Ramos; Bergstrom, Kapocs, Endemann; Olsson

Everton Women possible starting lineup:

Brosnan; Blundell, Layzell, Silcock, Kitagawa; Wheeler, Mace; Momiki, Kramzar, Vignola; McNamara

We say: Liverpool Women 1-1 Everton Women

Everton have enjoyed success in recent away league games against their local rivals, but we think they will have to settle for a point against a Liverpool side that has lost only one of their four matches this season.

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