Real Madrid transfer news: German starlet, 20, being 'monitored' by La Liga giants

Real Madrid have allegedly identified Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch as a potential transfer target.

Despite starting his second reign at the Bernabeu with six wins from eight matches, the two defeats have led to Jose Mourinho coming under pressure.

Losing to Real Betis and Atletico Madrid have left Los Blancos sitting six points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga table.

Just one clean sheet has been posted in those eight games, casting doubts over Real Madrid's resilience at the back.

According to AS, consideration is being given to making an approach for Jeltsch.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Who is Real Madrid target Finn Jeltsch?

The report alleges that Real Madrid chiefs have taken notice of the 20-year-old's impressive performances with Stuttgart.

Since the start of 2024-25, Jeltsch has racked up 57 appearances, and he has been an ever-present during the early weeks of this season's Bundesliga.

Although he has featured in three defeats in four games, one match was against Bayern Munich and another a 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

As well as making six appearances for Germany Under-21s, the centre-back has been included in Jurgen Klopp's first Germany squad for the ongoing UEFA Nations League games.

Jeltsch has a contract at Stuttgart until 2030, while they are unlikely to consider cashing in on the player for anything less than a substantial asking price with his career on an upward trajectory.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Are Real Madrid right to look for defensive reinforcements?

As well as Ibrahima Konate suffering an injury recently, Eder Militao has endured ongoing fitness problems and Antonio Rudiger is now 33 years of age.

Dean Huijsen has been inconsistent since his arrival from Bournemouth, and Raul Asencio has had off-the-field issues.

That all said, it is questionable whether a player of the profile of Jeltsch is what Real Madrid need at the present time.

They require experience and stability over investing in youth, and Jeltsch should be left to develop in Germany.