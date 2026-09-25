England injury news: Thomas Tuchel reacts to Cole Palmer withdrawal, admits growing frustration

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has told Cole Palmer that he has 'missed an opportunity' to impress him.

The Three Lions are currently preparing to commence their UEFA Nations League campaign with a Wembley showdown against Spain on Saturday night.

Much has been made of Tuchel missing 12 of the players that featured in his 26-player World Cup squad.

However, there has also been criticism for Chelsea star Palmer, with the reason for his withdrawal being described as "load management".

Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, Tuchel admitted that he is frustrated to not be able to call upon the playmaker for the upcoming four-game schedule.

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Tuchel reacts to Palmer England squad withdrawal

At the same time, the German hinted that the 24-year-old has given other players a chance to stay ahead of him in the pecking order.

He told reporters: "My understanding is that he is playing with discomfort and pain, and he cannot compete at the highest level with discomfort and pain. So he withdrew and informed us, and Chelsea informed us. That is my understanding.

"We are not managing load. When I was in club football, I used the term 'international break' and, when you hear it from the other side, it is a totally different picture. This is not an international break, and I think that is what we have created now.

When following up on those comments, Tuchel added: "For sure. It is a missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities.

"I don't blame him for it. It is just a fact. He misses way too many camps with injuries, and I only want to rely on what I witness and see within in my team, and for that you have to be in camp.

"And if you're not in camp, there is a next level to impress that you cannot achieve because you can only do it when you are actually on the pitch with me. So yes, it is a missed opportunity."

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How many minutes has Palmer played for Chelsea in 2026-27?

While an argument has been made that Palmer had a free summer and Chelsea have no European football on their schedule, he has still featured in seven games between August 24 and September 18.

During that time, Palmer has racked up 578 minutes across five Premier League games and two EFL Cup games.

Tuchel, nor Chelsea, have disclosed the nature of Palmer's issue.