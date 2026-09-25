Lionel Scaloni confirms new Argentina captain and reveals reason behind Rodrigo de Paul, Giovano Lo Celso omissions

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has named Cristian Romero as his new captain and revealed why Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso will not feature in the first two friendlies of the international window.

La Albiceleste are set to return to action for the first time since losing 1-0 in the World Cup final to Spain on July 18.

Argentina will play Bolivia and Burkina Faso on September 30 and October 3 respectively, before they face Benin on October 7.

The contest against Benin will act as a farewell game for Lionel Messi, who called time on his international career last month.

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Scaloni confirms Romero captaincy role

While Messi may still have one game left to play, Scaloni has been left with the tough choice of picking the ideal player to take over the captain's armband from Argentina's all-time record goalscorer.

Scaloni has confirmed that Atletico Madrid defender Cristian Romero has been entrusted with the captain's armband.

"The captain is going to be Cuti," Scaloni said as per TyC Sports. "He was already the third captain after Leo and Nicolas Otamendi."

"There is Emiliano [Martinez], who can also wear the armband. Rodrigo [De Paul], who will not be in these two games, can also wear it. Lautaro [Martinez] can wear it. Cuti is the right one."

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Why De Paul and Lo Celso won't play against Bolivia and Burkina Faso

Scaloni has also explained why the experienced midfield duo of Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso will not feature in the first two of the three friendlies.

“We want to see other guys, just like what happened with Fideo (Angel Di Maria).

"It’s the same with them. The doors aren’t closed, but we believe these games are an opportunity for the younger players to show what they can bring.

“They’re players who have given us so much. For now, they’re not involved, and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Meanwhile, Juan Foyth and Thiago Almada will miss all three games after withdrawing from the squad due to injury.