Preview: Haiti vs Costa Rica - prediction, team news, lineups

Costa Rica will want to exact some form of revenge on Haiti in their CONCACAF Nations League clash at Sabina Park on Monday, September 28.

It was the Haitians who took four points off Costa Rica during World Cup qualifying, effectively ensuring that they booked their ticket to the global showpeice ahead of Los Ticos.

Match preview

Haiti have been growing in confidence recently, which is how they managed to secure top spot in that qualifying campaign above their next opponents, Honduras.

Sebastien Migne, who was hired in 2024 as the national head coach, led Les Grenadiers to the World Cup, although they lost all three of their group games.

The Haitian side can be forgiven for those defeats, especially against the likes of Scotland, Brazil and Morocco.

The hosts started their CONCACAF Nations League campaign with a win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Haiti were made to work hard for maximum points, as they went to 2-1 down after taking the lead.

The home side scored twice beyond the 90th minute, with a 98th-minute winner from Wilson Isidor sealing the points and result for Haiti.

While they are at home again for this clash, Haiti can not take anything for granted, as they will be facing a side that is gunning for revenge.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Costa Rica boss Fernando Batista was not yet in the job when Haiti beat his men in the World Cup qualifier back in November last year.

Los Ticos could not beat Haiti in their home leg either, as that fixture ended in a dramatic 3-3 deadlock.

The visitors are heading to Sabina Park not in the greatest form, as they are on a run of four losses on the bounce, part of a wider seven-match winless run.

Batista must gear his troops up for this, especially after they lost their opening game of this competition at home to Curacao.

The teams played out to a seven-goal thriller, one that Costa Rica were on the wrong side of, suffering a 4-3 defeat in the end.

What's concerning for the visitors is that they were leading 3-0 at halftime in that game, but they then conceded four goals within 20 minutes to surrender three points.

Haiti CONCACAF Nations League form:

W

Haiti form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

W

Costa Rica CONCACAF Nations League form:

L

Costa Rica form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Home boss Migne is likely to follow that first victory up with the same starting XI, with Alexandre Pierre retaining his place in goal.

Centre-back Garven Metusala scored in their first match against Trinidad and Tobago; he will likely partner Hannes Delcroix in the heart of the Haiti back line.

Wilguens Paugain is in doubt for this one, and he is joined by Duckens Nazon, who is also nursing an injury.

Isidor should lead the line once again, with Fafa Picault just behind him, who also got his name on the scoresheet the last time out.

The visitors also have a couple of injuries that will affect them, with Warren Madrigal expected to be back only in mid-October, while Christopher Nunez could make a return to action only towards the end of next month.

Batista might still opt for Abraham Madriz in goal, despite his concession of four goals in 20 minutes against Curacao.

Carlos Mora and Orlando Sinclair are no doubt their biggest threats up front, as both players got onto the scoresheet on Friday morning.

Haiti possible starting lineup:

Pierre; Arcus, Metusala, Delcroix, Experience, Sainte, Jean Jacques; Deedson, Picault, Jean; Isidor

Costa Rica possible starting lineup:

Madriz; Barahona, Mitchell, Calvo, Araya; Acuna; Mora, Galo, Mendez, Alcocer; Sinclair

We say: Haiti 2-2 Costa Rica

The visitors are heading into this game with one mission - make the hosts taste what they felt after the World Cup qualifying campaign was over.

Haiti were slightly lucky to get away with a win the last time out, something that Costa Rica could exploit.

Both defences are leaky, which means there could be a goal fest in store at Sabina Park.

With three of the last four head-to-heads finishing in a stalemate, this one is likely to finish all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.