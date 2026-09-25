Real Madrid: Why Vinicius Junior's one-goal slump is different this season

Vinicius Junior has endured slow starts at Real Madrid before, but one goal from his opening eight appearances in 2026-27 is attracting greater concern because the Brazilian is now an established star playing regular minutes at the peak of his career.

The 26-year-old has contributed three assists alongside his solitary goal, but his finishing has become one of the biggest questions surrounding Jose Mourinho's side.

One statistical analysis has Vinicius scoring from just one of 24 attempts so far, while only 25% of those efforts have tested the goalkeeper.

His recent performances have reinforced the concern.

Vinicius struggled to make an impact against Malaga and Real Betis, was jeered during the Champions League victory over Inter Milan and then endured another quiet outing as Madrid lost the derby to Atletico.

His return of one goal and three assists from his opening eight appearances has therefore placed his form under increasing scrutiny.

Yet this is not the first time he has opened a season with only one goal.

The important difference is what surrounded those previous droughts.

Earlier slow starts came with very different explanations

Vinicius also recorded only one goal and one assist across his first eight appearances of the 2019-20 campaign.

He was 19 at the time, however, and still attempting to establish himself as a regular starter amid significant competition for places.

His role and expectations were incomparable with those he carries today.

There was another one-goal start in 2023-24, but that campaign was disrupted by injury during its opening weeks, limiting his continuity.

The seasons in between showed how dramatically his status had changed.

Vinicius produced five goals and three assists across his first eight appearances in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

He then registered three goals and five assists at the same stage in 2024-25, before starting last season with three goals and four assists.

That progression helped turn him from a promising winger into one of Madrid's most important attacking players.

His status was underlined this summer when Real Madrid handed him a new contract running until June 2032.

His current numbers therefore stand out precisely because there is no comparable explanation based on age, adaptation or a major early-season injury.

Vinicius has started regularly, recently committed his long-term future to Madrid and entered the season as one of Mourinho's established attacking pillars.

That makes his lack of goals more noticeable than the raw historical comparison alone suggests.

© Iconsport / Marca

Finishing numbers explain growing concern

Vinicius is still getting into positions from which he can influence matches.

The bigger issue has been what happens next.

His shooting accuracy has dropped significantly, while his conversion of clear chances has also fallen well below the levels recorded during his most productive seasons.

His one-against-one output has declined too, with fewer successful take-ons reducing some of the unpredictability that has traditionally made him so difficult to defend.

Mourinho has nevertheless continued to defend his winger.

The Real boss backed Vinicius after he was jeered against Inter Milan, insisting that his best version was still to come.

Before the meeting with Elche, Mourinho offered an even clearer assessment.

"The best version is scoring," Mourinho acknowledged, while also highlighting the Brazilian's assists, commitment and work for the team.

That distinction is important.

Vinicius's start has not been devoid of contribution.

His three assists show that he remains involved creatively, while his pressing and defensive work have given Mourinho reasons to maintain his trust even when the goals have disappeared.

What Madrid are missing is the ruthless version of Vinicius who could decide tight matches with one chance.

Mourinho has referenced precisely that quality when discussing the winger's form, insisting that his decisive edge will return.

The derby defeat brought the issue into sharper focus, with Vinicius substituted early in the second half as Madrid searched for a response against Atletico.

History supports the idea that a difficult opening does not have to define Vinicius's season.

The difference in 2026-27 is that Madrid are no longer waiting for a young winger to develop.

They are waiting for one of their biggest stars to start finishing like himself again.