Preview: Trinidad and Tobago vs Dominican Republic - prediction, team news, lineups

Trinidad and Tobago will square off against the Dominican Republic in their second game of the CONCACAF Nations League campaign on Sunday.

The Soca Warriors are still searching for their first win of the year after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Haiti, while the Dominican Republic made a winning start to their campaign with a 3-2 victory over Nicaragua.

Match preview

Trinidad and Tobago began their Nations League campaign with a heartbreaking defeat to Haiti after conceding twice deep into stoppage time.

Levi Garcia put Trinidad 2-1 ahead on the hour mark, but Garven-Michee Metusala restored parity in the 91st minute before Wilson Isidor struck in the 98th to complete a dramatic comeback for Haiti.

The defeat extended Derek King's side's losing streak to seven matches, during which they have conceded 24 goals.

Trinidad and Tobago have now gone 10 games without a win, with their last victory coming in a 3-0 success over Bermuda in the World Cup qualifiers in October 2025.

They have won just one Nations League match since 2024, a 3-1 victory over Cuba in October of that year, although they remain unbeaten at home in the competition during that period.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Ranked 144th in the world, Dominican Republic head into this fixture in relatively strong form, having lost just once in their last six matches.

The Quisqueyanos made a flying start against Nicaragua, racing into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes through Heinz Morschel and Mariano Diaz.

The visitors fought back and pulled one goal back before half time before finding another in the 84th minute to set up a pulsating finish.

With time running out, Pablo Rosario struck for the home side deep in the stoppage time, to seal a crucial victory, their first of the year.

In 2024, Dominican Republic won six consecutive matches in this competition while playing in League B, and Marcelo Neveleff will hope his side can produce a similar run of results following their promotion to League A.

Trinidad and Tobago CONCACAF Nations League form:

Trinidad and Tobago form (all competitions):

Dominican Republic CONCACAF Nations League form:

Dominican Republic form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Denzil Smith picked up an injury in the previous game and was replaced by Jabari Brice, who is likely to retain his place between the sticks.

Defender Josiah Trimmingham also sustained an injury against Haiti and could be rested for the next game, with Jaheim Joseph in contention to replace him.

The Dominican Republic could be without Edarlyn Reyes after he picked up an injury against Nicaragua.

Dorny Romero could come into the side in his absence, while Juanca Pineda and Daniel Flores may be handed more minutes after impressing from the bench in the previous game.

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Brice; Powder, Garcia, Joseph, Cardines; Ramprasad, Phillips; Garcia, Federick, Spicer; Teffer

Dominican Republic possible starting lineup:

Valdez; Lucas, Rosario, Dollenmayer, Familia-Castillo; Lopez, Morschel; Fipro, Romero, Pineda; Diaz

We say: Trinidad and Tobago 1-2 Dominican Republic

Trinidad and Tobago are winless in their last 10 matches and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those games, leaving them vulnerable at the back once again.

The Dominican Republic will be buoyed by their opening victory over Nicaragua, and we expect them to build on that result by securing their first away win since November 2024.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.