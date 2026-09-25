Harry Kane eyes NFL switch as Bayern contract talks progress

Harry Kane has revealed that talks over a new Bayern Munich contract are moving in the right direction, with the England captain admitting that his next deal could be his "last big contract" before potentially pursuing an extraordinary second sporting career as an NFL kicker.

Kane's existing Bayern agreement runs until June 2027, but discussions have already begun over extending his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have been working on a renewal since August, with both sides increasingly confident that an agreement can be reached.

The 33-year-old has repeatedly stressed his happiness in Germany despite speculation linking him with Barcelona, and his latest comments suggest that remaining in Munich is becoming increasingly likely.

"We're in good talks," Kane said. "There's still some things that we need to iron out. I'm happy there. I think it won't be too long before there's some sort of announcement."

Kane has also described the two sides as "fairly close", reinforcing the sense that negotiations have moved beyond the preliminary stage.

For a player who turned 33 in July, however, the decision has significance beyond simply adding another year or two to his Bayern career.

Bayern extension could be Kane's final major football contract

Kane acknowledged after Bayern's Bundesliga victory over Stuttgart in August that his age means the next agreement could define the final major phase of his European club career.

"This isn't something you can do in one or two weeks. It's about the details," he said.

"I'm 33, so this is probably going to be my last contract, or at least my last big contract."

That would represent another significant commitment between Bayern and a player who has exceeded even the considerable expectations surrounding his 2023 move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane has scored 152 goals in 154 competitive appearances for the German giants, combining elite finishing with an increasingly influential creative role.

He recently became the fastest player ever to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, hitting the landmark in only his 98th appearance in the competition.

He finished as the Bundesliga's leading scorer for a third successive season in 2025-26 and helped Bayern win both the league and DFB-Pokal.

Those numbers explain why extending his contract remains such an important piece of Bayern's planning despite Kane entering the latter stages of his career.

They also help explain why the striker appears in no rush to pursue another major European move.

Barcelona explored the possibility of signing Kane during the summer, but the England captain has increasingly signalled that his preference is to continue at Bayern.

Kane still believes he is operating close to his physical peak and has spoken about wanting to extract as much as possible from the remaining years of his football career.

What happens after those years, though, is becoming increasingly interesting.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Kane sees NFL route as realistic after football

Kane has long been fascinated by American sport, but his ambition to try becoming an NFL kicker is no longer being discussed purely as a distant fantasy.

The England captain believes some of the mental and technical demands involved in taking penalties could provide a useful foundation.

"I take penalties and it is a very similar pressure and technique," Kane explained.

"If I was to do it, it is something I would take seriously. I would take six months to a year to try and practise before."

Kane has previously considered whether professional golf could offer another sporting challenge after football, but he now views the NFL as the considerably more realistic option.

No NFL franchise has approached him, and the striker has been careful not to suggest that a switch is already planned.

He has nevertheless outlined one possible route.

Kane admitted that a future spell in Major League Soccer could place him in the United States towards the end of his football career, potentially making it easier to explore an NFL opportunity.

"Maybe if I am in the MLS in the future or somewhere like that, it might be a thing where you could connect the two maybe with the seasons," he said.

For now, Kane's priority remains Bayern and England rather than planning his retirement.

His extraordinary 2025-26 campaign has also placed him firmly in the Ballon d'Or conversation, underlining how far he remains from winding down his football career.

His comments nevertheless offer an unusual glimpse into how he views the closing stages of that career.

A new Bayern agreement could secure his immediate future and potentially become his final major contract in European football.

Beyond that, Kane is leaving open the possibility of an American chapter - first with a football, and perhaps eventually with a very different type of kick.