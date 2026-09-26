Liverpool transfer news: The Reds 'battle' Chelsea for £70m Inter Milan star

Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly remain interested in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The 27-year-old is widely regarded as one of the finest central defenders in world football, and he was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

The Italian is reportedly on the radar of several leading European clubs, with Chelsea and Liverpool maintaining their interest in the defender, who is valued at around £70m.

Chelsea, Liverpool interested in Alessandro Bastoni?

© Iconsport / Spada/LaPresse

According to TeamTalk, Chelsea were among the clubs to register an interest in Bastoni during the summer, and they remain admirers as they continue to shape their defence under Xabi Alonso.

The Blues currently operate with a three-man defence, and despite signing Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, they are still searching for the ideal central figure to anchor that structure.

The report claims that Chelsea could face strong competition from Liverpool, who are actively planning to strengthen their defence in the future.

The Reds have reportedly already done significant work on Bastoni and view him as an option as they prepare for life beyond Virgil van Dijk.

Both Premier League clubs could face strong competition from Manchester City, while Barcelona could make a serious attempt to lure Bastoni away in the January transfer window.

Should Liverpool move for Alessandro Bastoni?

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

It has been widely suggested that Bastoni prefers a move to Barcelona, but that does not necessarily mean he would be opposed to a switch to the Premier League.

The report claims that intermediaries have informed interested clubs that the defender is equally open to a move to England, which should come as a boost for Chelsea and Liverpool.

Jeremy Jacquet is turning out to be an impressive addition for the club, but doubts remain over whether the Reds will make Ronald Araujo's loan move permanent.

Liverpool have high hopes for Giovanni Leoni, while Ifeanyi Ndukwe is viewed as a player with immense potential who could become part of the first-team setup next season.

However, Joe Gomez could be moved on next summer, while Van Dijk is not getting any younger, meaning another top-quality centre-back could be required, and Bastoni's class and experience would make him a natural fit.