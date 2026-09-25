Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick faces Serie A 'competition' for free Premier League replacement for Luke Shaw

Manchester United could face competition from Juventus for Tyrick Mitchell as early as the January window, the newest report has revealed.

The international break came at a good time for the Red Devils, who are 12th in the Premier League with just five points from their opening five league games.

Michael Carrick is already under pressure, though he cannot be wholly blamed for the club's performances given many players in his squad are arguably past their best.

Luke Shaw has been the manager's first-choice left-back when fit, but the 31-year-old has struggled to keep up with the pace of play.

A new report from Tuttosport claim that Juventus could target Crystal Palace left-back Mitchell as early as January, a potential blow to the Red Devils, who are said to be interested in the defender.

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Tyrick Mitchell to Man United: Why does Michael Carrick want left-back?

The major appeal of Mitchell is that he can be signed for free next summer, so Palace would almost certainly accept a reduced fee in the winter window.

While the 27-year-old is not the youngest player on the market, he is energetic enough to charge up and down the left flank, something that Shaw rarely does.

TYRICK MITCHELL IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE (2026-27) Games: 5 Starts: 5 Goals: 2 Duels Won Percentage: 48% Duels Won per 90: 3.2

United's Patrick Dorgu is capable of providing the necessary energy on the left, but his defensive level has wildly fluctuated.

Mitchell is not an exceptional defender without the ball, though he is far more composed around his own penalty area than his Danish counterpart.

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Can Manchester United beat Juventus to Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell?

While British players rarely make the switch to Italy, it should be noted that the likes of Curtis Jones and Scott McTominay have joined Serie A clubs in recent years.

Juventus are one of the most historic teams in the country, and while they have not been at their best for some time, the same can be said of United.

The Red Devils would likely be able to offer the left-back a higher salary, though they must make sure that the defender can help take them to the next level before offering him a substantial wage packet.