Man City guilty: Premier League charges lead to 'significant' transfer rumours as Real Madrid circle three Enzo Maresca stars

Real Madrid could look to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi, Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez from Manchester City following news of potential sanctions, the latest report has claimed.

The Citizens suffered a seismic shock on Friday, with reports suggesting that they have been found guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

City are said to have been found guilty on 114 of 115 charges, and fans are understandably worried about the possible punishments that could be handed out by the division.

Relegation has been touted as a genuine possibility, and such a scenario could lead to a major exodus of talent.

Spanish publication SPORT claim that if the Premier League's punishments are severe enough, Real Madrid could look to target midfielders like Bouaddi, Anderson and Fernandez.

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Man City transfer news: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Maresca will have more than two weeks to dwell on the outcome of the verdict until his team are next in action, but there is little he can do to prepare for any punishment.

City can appeal the decision, though the likelihood of the club succeeding is not clear, while sanctions could be applied before any hearing begins.

Numerous players in the squad will not want to remain at the Etihad should the club suffer either relegation or a major points deduction that would effectively demote them,

Bouaddi, Anderson and Fernandez only signed in the summer of 2026, but they must have been aware that sanctions were a possibility before joining, so it would be fascinating if there were clauses in their contracts that allowed them to leave in the event of relegation.

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Should Manchester City be worried by Leicester City relegation?

City would not be the only club to have won the title in recent memory to suffer relegation, with Leicester City currently battling in League One.

The Foxes were not demoted to the lower leagues because of a sanction by the Premier League, but their situation should highlight that immediate promotion is not a guarantee.

There is a chance that stars like Phil Foden and Nico O'Reilly could stay given they were brought through the City academy, and the pair would be invaluable in the Championship.

However, the two will need to be surrounded by players willing to fight for promotion if they are to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.