Kylian Mbappe injury latest: France boss Zinedine Zidane delivers worrying update on Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid are sweating over the fitness of Kylian Mbappe after the superstar attacker was forced off during France's UEFA Nations League clash with Turkey on Friday night.

The 27-year-old scored the only goal of the match early in the second period, but he started limping after finding the back of the net.

Mbappe was treated on the touchline and did return to the pitch, but his comeback only lasted a few minutes, having signalled to the bench that he was unable to continue.

France head coach Zinedine Zidane admitted after the match that the injury 'does not look good'.

"It’s not good. I think he will return to Madrid. We’ll take no risks," Zidane told reporters.

??? Kylian Mbappé va quitter le rassemblement de l’équipe de France après sa blessure au genou lors de Turquie - France . Il souffre d’une lésion tendineuse et va rentrer à Madrid pour se soigner explique le staff des Bleus. pic.twitter.com/lprqKvhyHl — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) September 25, 2026

Zidane admits Mbappe knee injury is "not good"

According to journalist Alberto Pereiro, France could run a test on Mbappe before the end of the evening, with the forward then expected to head back to Spain.

France have three more Nations League matches during this international period against Belgium (twice) and Italy, but Mbappe will not be involved.

Zidane continued: "He developed hypertension in his knee during the shot. It's not exactly encouraging for him to be able to continue. He is not feeling okay".

Any long-term issue for Mbappe could have a catastrophic impact on Real Madrid's campaign given his importance to the capital giants.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Long-term Mbappe injury would be devastating for Real Madrid

The forward has scored eight goals and registered two assists in eight appearances for Los Blancos at the start of the 2026-27 campign.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has a staggering record of 94 goals and 14 assists in 111 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions since his arrival on a free transfer.

According to to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Mbappe is suffering with a tendon injury, which could mean a relatively short or long period out depending on the seriousness of the damage.

Real Madrid will be back in action against Villarreal on October 10; a statement from the capital giants is expected once Mbappe has returned to Spain and undergone further tests.