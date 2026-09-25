Preview: Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women - prediction, team news, lineups

Chelsea Women will play host to Arsenal Women in Sunday's clash between two clubs hoping to mount a serious challenge for the Women's Super League title.

The two London rivals are yet to lose this season, although the Gunners start the weekend in sixth spot in the Women's Super League table - two points adrift of third-placed Chelsea.

Match preview

Chelsea are looking to reclaim the WSL trophy after their six-season grip on the title was ended by Manchester City last term.

Sonia Bompastor's side started the new season with a frustrating draw against Aston Villa, before they channelled that disappointment into a resounding 5-0 victory against Manchester United.

They followed that impressive result with a 2-0 win in last weekend's home clash against newly-promoted Birmingham City, leaving them two points adrift of early pace-setters Man City.

Another victory followed in their Women's Champions League opener against Austria Wien, although they had to ride their luck to eke out a 1-0 win from an underwhelming performance.

Bompastor will be fully aware that her side will need to go up a few gears if they are to make it 14 consecutive games without a defeat in regulation time, a run that started after March's defeat to Arsenal in the Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The hosts can take confidence from the fact they have won six of their last eight competitive home games against the Gunners.

© Imago / News Images

Arsenal may be unbeaten in their four competitive games this term, but they have been far from convincing in all four matches, including a narrow 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the season.

The Gunners were then held to a surprise goalless draw against newly-promoted Crystal Palace, before they required a 95th-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw from last weekend's home meeting with Manchester United.

The Gunners needed another stoppage-time goal to take maximum points from their Women's Champions League opener against Koge, with Mariona Caldentey holding her nerve to dispatch a late penalty at Meadow Park.

Renee Slegers's side are now set to enter a tough run of fixtures that will see them face Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham Hotspur in their next five competitive games, knowing that their performance in those matches will be a key test of their title credentials.

Having netted just three goals in four games, the Gunners may need to find an extra cutting edge if they are to trouble a Chelsea backline that has recorded three consecutive clean sheets.

While they have failed to win seven of their last eight away league games against the Blues, that solitary victory took place in January this year when Beth Mead and Caldentey grabbed a goal apiece in a 2-0 victory.

Chelsea Women Women's Super League form:

Chelsea Women form (all competitions):

Arsenal Women Women's Super League form:

Arsenal Women form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Dave Shopland

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor is expected to be without the services of Manaka Matsukkubo, Erin Cuthbert and Mayra Ramirez.

There are also doubts surrounding the availability of Lauren James and Aggie Beever-Jones, who have both been absent from the last two matchday squads.

England international Keira Walsh will also have to be assessed after she was forced off in the first half against Austria Wien.

Katie McCabe could start against her former club after ending her 11-year association with Arsenal in the summer.

As for the visitors, Daphne van Domselaar, Katie Reid and Michelle Agyemang remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Summer signing Elisa De Almeida is set to miss a third consecutive game after picking up an injury in training.

Misa Rodriguez is likely to return to the goal after making way for Anneke Borbe for the midweek win over Koge.

Jorja Fox, Ona Batlle, Georgia Stanway, Olivia Smith and Lisa Baum could also return to the starting lineup for the crucial fixture.

Chelsea Women possible starting lineup:

Hampton; Bronze, Buchanan, Buurman; Carpenter, Potter, Nusken, McCabe; Thompson, Malard, Kaptein

Arsenal Women possible starting lineup:

Misa; Fox, Williamson, Catley, Batlle; Stanway, Little; Smith, Caldentey, Baum; Russo

We say: Chelsea Women 1-1 Arsenal Women

Arsenal are yet to really impress this season, but like Chelsea, they still boast an unbeaten record, and with both teams desperate to avoid defeat to a potential title rival, we think a score draw could be the outcome of Sunday's contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.