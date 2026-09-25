Preview: Curacao vs Nicaragua - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to continue their strong start to CONCACAF Nations League A, Curacao will welcome Nicaragua to Stadion Ergilio Hato on Sunday.

The Blue Wave are looking for a second consecutive victory this weekend, while the Blue and White are desperate to avoid another defeat.

Match preview

Dick Advocaat's Curacao may have been eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage, but they made history as debutants, and returned to continental action with renewed confidence as a result.

The Blue Wave kicked off their CONCACAF Nations League A campaign with a 4-3 victory against Costa Rica on Friday, courtesy of a third-minute opener from Orlando Sinclair, and a brace by Carlos Mora.

All three of those goals came before the half-time interval, and if Advocaat's side can muster that level of attacking prowess on Sunday, then they should be able to take all three points.

However, that triumph was just their second since November 2025, a run of nine matches that features five losses and two draws.

More positively, the hosts arrive as favourites given they are ranked 82nd by FIFA compared to Nicaragua's 131st, not to mention that the hosts have been exceptional when playing as the home team in recent years, tasting defeat only once since October 2023.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Juan Cruz Real's Nicaragua are in dire form ahead of this contest, and it would come as a surprise to see them walk away with anything from the match.

The Blue and White were downed 3-2 by the Dominican Republic on Friday, falling two goals behind within the first 15 minutes - a particular worry considering Curacao's fast start against Costa Rica.

That being said, Real's side were able to fight back to 2-2 when Byron Bonilla netted a late equaliser, but the team were heartbroken when Pablo Rosario found a 97th-minute winner to take the game away from them.

In any case, losing their Nations League A opener marked Nicaragua's fourth defeat from their last five outings, with the only salvation during that stretch being a 0-0 draw with South Africa in May.

To make matters worse, the visitors have been beaten in seven of their past eight clashes on the road, and are without an away win since September 2024.

Curacao CONCACAF Nations League form:

Nicaragua CONCACAF Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Abaca

Curacao will be without Nec Nijmegen centre-back Deveron Fonville due to an ankle injury he suffered earlier this month, though Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo and Sherel Floranus should be on hand to form the hosts' defensive trio.

Out wide, Shurandy Sambo and Jearl Margaritha look set to continue as wing-backs, flanking a midfield three of Arjany Martha, Leandro Bacuna and Livano Comenencia.

Further forward, Jurgen Locadia and Juninho Bacuna will be ready to lead the line again, hoping to back-to-back victories for Advocaat's side.

As for Nicaragua, they could start Jaime Moreno up top, supported in attack by Raheem Cole and 18-year-old Efrain Mejia.

At the opposite end of the pitch, centre-backs Justing Cano, Marvin Fletes and Juan Perez will operate in front of goalkeeper Jason Vega on Sunday.

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Gaari, Obispo, Floranus; Sambo, Martha, L Bacuna, Comenencia, Margaritha; Locadia, J Bacuna

Nicaragua possible starting lineup:

Vega; Gutierrez, Cano, Fletes, Perez, Gomez; Martinez, Moncada, Cole, Mejia; Moreno

We say: Curacao 3-1 Nicaragua

Curacao showed attacking intent to take a significant lead early on against Costa Rica, and could repeat the trick on Sunday.

Nicaragua have shown the opposite - defensive frailty - and it would not be surprising to see the game taken out of their reach in the first half.

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