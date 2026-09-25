Man United news: Joshua Zirkzee receives rare Netherlands opportunity following injury to fellow Premier League striker

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has received a late call-up for the Netherlands ahead of three UEFA Nations League matches.

Oranje are currently under the leadership of former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, who took charge of his first fixture in international football on Thursday night, when he managed a 1-1 draw against Germany.

It was Jurgen Klopp's side who raced into a first-half lead courtesy of Lukas Nmecha, however, the Netherlands secured a share of the spoils in the 92nd minute thanks to an effort from Cody Gakpo.

After a respectable point in Amsterdam last time out, Oranje are now preparing for a trip to Belgrade on Sunday afternoon, when the visitors will look to take advantage of a confidence-drained Serbia outfit.

The overall aim for the Netherlands is to bounce back from the summer's World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco, with former head coach Ronald Koeman leaving his role at the end of the North American disappointment.

Get well soon, Brian ?



Joshua Zirkzee replaces the striker in our squad. ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/Jaan54ONFp — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 25, 2026

Man Utd's Zirkee receives late Netherlands call-up

There were plenty of injury problems picked up for both Germany and the Netherlands on Thursday night, with Klopp's side losing Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz to thigh strains in Amsterdam.

Xavi's men started with in-form Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey at the top end of the pitch, with the target man full of confidence following his recent hat-trick at the home of Manchester City in the Premier League.

However, the 24-year-old was unable to add to his tally of three competitive goals for the season, with the striker sustaining a nasty-looking hamstring problem during the first half of the Nations League battle.

The 35th-minute exit of Brobbey meant that Mexx Meerdink earned his first-ever cap for the Netherlands, who eventually managed a point from the match thanks to Liverpool man Gakpo late on.

Xavi revealed post-match that the Sunderland star would be unavailable for the remainder of the international window, with the Barca legend sourcing Man Utd forward Zirkzee as his replacement.

© Iconsport / KOEN VAN WEEL / ANP

Zirkzee's big Oranje opportunity

The unfortunate hamstring injury to Sunderland hero Brobbey has paved an unlikely route into the Netherlands squad for Zirkzee, who last played international football under Koeman in November 2024.

It is entirely possible that the Manchester United striker is drafted straight into the starting XI on Sunday afternoon against Serbia, especially considering that Memphis Depay was not selected by Xavi this month.

Over the next fortnight, Zirkzee has an amazing opportunity to stake a claim for a place in the plans of the Netherlands, who are fighting to win their second-ever major trophy after lifting the European Championships in 1988.