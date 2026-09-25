Preview: Israel vs Republic of Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

Both beaten on the opening matchday, the Republic of Ireland and Israel will continue their UEFA Nations League campaigns on Sunday evening, when they meet in neutral Hungary.

Before the second of four quickfire fixtures during this international period, the pair trail behind early leaders Austria and Kosovo in League B Group 3.

Match preview

Playing their first competitive game since losing a World Cup playoff semi-final on penalties, the Republic of Ireland produced just one shot on target in Thursday's dismal defeat to Kosovo.

Featuring in Europe's second tier for the first time, the hosts celebrated their League B debut with victory in Pristina, having troubled the five-man Irish defence throughout a one-sided match.

Vedat Muriqi finally broke through in the 83rd minute, and the Boys in Green failed to provide a response, continuing their tradition of slow Nations League starts. Yet to win any of their opening fixtures, Ireland also average only 0.7 goals per game in the competition's brief history.

Now building towards Euro 2028, which will take place partly on home soil, Heimir Hallgrimsson's squad know that positive results in this edition can aid their hopes of reaching those finals.

Some teams will be given a backdoor chance to enter the European Championship playoffs, while finishing first or second in Group 3 would guarantee a spot in pot two when the qualifying draw takes place in December.

So, Ireland will seek maximum points this weekend, in a match overshadowed by protests back home: with UEFA insisting all fixtures must be fulfilled, widespread appeals to boycott both games against Israel have been turned down by the FAI.

© Iconsport / Ipp

Owing to the strength of public feeling, Ireland's ‘home’ game against Israel will be played behind closed doors in Serbia next week, but first they must meet in the Hungarian city of Debrecen.

Israel sit 76th in FIFA's rankings, having missed out on yet another major tournament earlier this year, when they trailed home behind Norway and Italy in World Cup qualifying.

Ran Ben Shimon's side had previously suffered Nations League relegation, after one win from six left them rock-bottom of their group last time around.

As a result, the Sky Blue and Whites returned to League B level on Thursday, with a 3-1 defeat to Austria in Linz.

Though Sayed Abu Farkhi levelled matters shortly after half time, he was then sent off for a controversial 'gunfire' goal celebration, before two late strikes sank Israel's defence.

Israel Nations League form:

Republic of Ireland Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Hallgrimsson selected an experimental squad for three summer friendlies, but most of Ireland's senior players have been brought back this month.

However, former captain Seamus Coleman was omitted while he remains without a club, while current skipper Nathan Collins has been ruled out by a calf injury.

Jack Taylor, Mikey Johnston, Evan Ferguson, Jamie McGrath and Josh Cullen are also unavailable, further reducing Hallgrimsson's options for rotation.

Unless rested, Troy Parrott - a hat-trick hero on his last trip to Hungary - is set to lead the line, having made a bright start to life at Real Betis. Own goals aside, he has scored Ireland's last six in competitive matches.

Meanwhile, Israel must make a change up front, as Abu Farkhi is now suspended; either Dor Turgeman or Tai Baribo, both of whom also play their club football in MLS, could start instead.

Defensive trio Stav Lemkin, Itay Rotman and Or Blorian all missed out on this international camp due to injury.

Israel possible starting lineup:

Da. Peretz; Dasa, Nachimas, Shlomo, Revivo; E. Peretz, Do. Peretz; Khalaily, Gloukh, Solomon; Turgeman

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; O'Brien, Abankwah, Egan, O'Shea, Manning; Molumby, Knight; Azaz, Ogbene; Parrott

We say: Israel 1-1 Republic of Ireland

These teams could be locked in a relegation battle as the campaign progresses, and their first contest is set to end in a draw.

Though Ireland have tightened up their back line, they only have one route to goal; so it will be another low-scoring affair, amid a very strange, subdued atmosphere in Debrecen.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.