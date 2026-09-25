Liverpool news: Major Florian Wirtz change triggered by Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool attacker Florian Wirtz has been called into the Germany squad for Sunday's UEFA Nations League clash against Greece.

The 23-year-old was originally selected in Jurgen Klopp's second group of 22 players for the final two matches of the September/October international break, which is running over a three-week period.

Wirtz has endured a difficult start to the campaign at Anfield under new head coach Andoni Iraola, with the forward currently finding it hard to adapt to the demands and desires of the Spanish boss.

Despite this, the German has started five consecutive Premier League matches at the beginning of the season, picking up a single assist in the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on August 29.

Following his international duties with Germany, Wirtz will be hoping to improve his performances for Liverpool, who face Manchester City at Anfield in the top flight on Sunday, October 11.

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Klopp calls Wirtz into Germany squad early

Klopp's initial plan for this international break was for Liverpool flop Wirtz to join up with the national team for the final two Nations League matches of the window against Serbia (October 1) and Greece (October 4).

However, the former Anfield boss has been forced to alter his plans after a number of injury issues that arose in Amsterdam on Thursday night, when Germany drew 1-1 against the Netherlands.

Jamal Musiala was named in the starting lineup for the visitors but had to pull out due to an injury sustained in the warm-up, before Arsenal striker Kai Havertz was taken off during the first half.

Both Bayern Munich hero Musiala and Havertz have picked up thigh strains, meaning that they are unavailable for the remainder of the September/October international break, returning to their respective clubs.

To fill the gaps in Klopp's first 22-man squad at the top end of the pitch, Liverpool's Wirtz and Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Jonathan Burkardt are now in contention to feature against Greece on Sunday.

© Imago

Klopp's experimental Germany start

After the embarrassment of exiting the 2026 World Cup at the round-of-32 stage to a plucky Paraguay side, it was no surprise that Germany severed ties with former head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Die Mannschaft have experienced plenty of major-tournament heartbreak since winning the World Cup on Brazilian soil in 2014, with the European powerhouse looking to return to its former glory.

Never afraid to do things differently, Klopp originally named two separate 22-man squads for the current international break, providing the chance for many uncapped Germans to impress.