Preview: Germany vs Greece - prediction, team news, lineups

Fighting for their first win of the Jurgen Klopp era, Germany welcome rising force Greece to WWK Arena in Augsburg for a UEFA Nations League A clash of significant importance on Sunday night.

Die Mannschaft were forced to settle for a point in the Netherlands earlier in the week, whilst Piratiko enjoyed a last-minute success in Serbia on Thursday night, commencing their campaign with three points.

Match preview

The first match of Klopp's reign as Germany head coach ended with a respectable share of the spoils in Amsterdam, however, Cody Gakpo's 92nd-minute equaliser for the Netherlands inflicted considerable heartbreak on the visitors.

After picking up a point from the opening match of the Nations League, Die Mannschaft are back on their own patch this weekend, having won five consecutive competitive home games dating back to September 2025.

In fact, the last time Germany suffered defeat on home soil was in June 2025, when both Portugal and France picked up Nations League victories in the semi-finals and third-placed fixture respectively.

Stretching back into the former leadership of Julian Nagelsmann, Die Mannschaft are in the midst of a three-game winless run (D1 L2), a period which includes that disgraceful World Cup exit at the hands of Paraguay in late June.

Understandably, Germany are seeking to distance themselves as much as possible from that Massachusetts shock against the South Americans, with new head coach Klopp picking plenty of new faces in two separate 22-man squads for this international window.

© Imago

Twenty-two years on from their historic European Championships success of 2004, Greece are threatening another period of relevance at the summit of UEFA competition, winning on their Nations League A debut earlier this week.

That being said, it appeared as if Piratiko were heading towards a Belgrade beating after Serbia took a fourth-minute lead last time out, however, second-half goals from Arsenal star Christos Tzolis and substitute Anastasios Douvikas secured maximum points.

Thursday night's triumph over an out-of-form Serbia halted Greece's five-game winless run (D3 L2) across competitive and friendly action, relieving some of the pressure on head coach Ivan Jovanovic.

The 64-year-old is the man tasked with guiding a talented crop of young stars towards Euro 2028, with Piratiko aiming to seal their first major-tournament appearance since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Greece have failed to win any of their previous 10 matches (D3 L7) against Germany, who won the most recent meeting between the nations in a June 2024 friendly ahead of Euro 2024.

Germany Nations League form:

D

Germany form (all competitions):

W W W L L D

Greece Nations League form:

W

Greece form (all competitions):

L L L W D W

Team News

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Germany suffered a significant injury blow during the warm-up ahead of the Netherlands clash on Thursday, with Jamal Musiala picking up a thigh strain.

The Bayern Munich star was replaced by Mainz's Nadiem Amiri in the starting XI and is sidelined for the remainder of the international window.

Adding to the attacking agony of Klopp, Kai Havertz is also returning to his club after sustaining an injury in Amsterdam earlier this week.

Moving to ease the selection issues in forward areas, Die Mannschaft have called Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Burkardt into Sunday's squad.

Providing the match-winning moment off the bench in Serbia, Douvikas could start for Greece in Augsburg this weekend.

There is considerable competition for spots in the forward line, though, with Vangelis Pavlidis and Charalampos Kostoulas starting the last match.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Kimmich, Adeyemi, Wirtz, Schade, Burkhardt

Greece possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Karetsas, Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Tzolis; Douvikas, Pavlidis

We say: Germany 2-1 Greece

Back on home soil for the first time since their embarrassing World Cup exit, Germany will be desperate to put on a good display this weekend.

Greece's elite-nation credentials will be severely tested by Klopp's side, who are likely to earn their maiden win of the Nations League campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.