England vs. Spain: Morgan Rogers on "emotions" of Declan Rice clash as Chelsea star battles for Thomas Tuchel team selection

Chelsea attacker Morgan Rogers has revealed that any issues with England teammate Declan Rice have been resolved.

The two players were called up to Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions squad for their clash with Spain on Saturday, though the latter withdrew due to concerns about potential injury.

Some eyebrows were raised by fans about the selection of both Rogers and Rice given the pair clashed with each other during Arsenal's 2-1 win against Chelsea earlier this month in the Premier League.

Speaking to reporters, Rogers insisted that any lasting issues have been resolved between the two, saying: "It is just competitors competing and wanting to win. London derby, me getting absolutely dog’s abuse by the fans doesn’t help.

"All emotions come into one at that moment, but [Declan Rice] and I are fine. We spoke about it after the game. We're completely fine. It's just one of those things in football; we want to win.

"That's actually a good thing, showing that we put friendships and everything aside and just want to win for our clubs and do what it takes. Sometimes tempers rise a little bit but it's all good."

Rice tripped Rogers away from the ball during a promising attack, and the Chelsea star later called out the Arsenal man's unsportsmanlike behaviour.

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Morgan Rogers for England: Should Chelsea star start for Tuchel?

England's clash with Spain will be the first 2026-27 Nations League game for Tuchel, and the head coach will want to test his stars against the World Cup winners.

The Three Lions reached the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup, but they were ultimately let down by an overreliance on both Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

There is scope for a new attacker to impress, and Rogers will hope he can influence the game on the weekend and claim a spot on the wings moving forward.

The Chelsea star already has three goals and four assists for the Blues in seven matches this season, and should he carry his form over into the English national team, he will give the manager a serious selection dilemma.

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England XI vs. Spain: Who else could impress for Three Lions at Wembley?

Perhaps the biggest threat to Rogers this international break is Rio Ngumoha, who has been included by Tuchel in the squad despite only being 18.

The teenager has impressed on both flanks, and while he may not possess the same physicality as Rogers, he is arguably better against a deep defence.

Anthony Gordon is a likely inclusion on the left side of attack for England on Saturday, and Tuchel's selection on the right could be an indicator of his thinking for the coming years.