Three players Julian Ward must sign for Liverpool as Reds confirm sporting director appointment

Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of Julian Ward as their new sporting director following the exit of Richard Hughes.

After a mixed two-year stint at Anfield alongside Arne Slot, which saw Liverpool win the 2024-25 Premier League before a disastrous title defence last term, Hughes departed for Al-Hilal earlier this summer.

Ward was immediately considered a leading candidate to take over the reins, having already served as Liverpool's sporting director in the 2022-23 season, alongside holding various other roles at Anfield.

The 45-year-old has worked as Fenway Sports Group's technical director since May 2024, prior to which he was also a scout and loan player manager at Liverpool, and he will now step up to oversee the sporting operation on Merseyside.

Explaining the club's decision to hire Ward, FSG president Mike Gordon told liverpoolfc.com: "We believe he is the ideal candidate given his extensive experience of the football industry in general and Liverpool Football Club in particular.

Julian Ward reacts as Liverpool confirm sporting director appointment

Liverpool FC can confirm Julian Ward has been appointed the club’s sporting director.



Ward, who most recently served as Fenway Sports Group’s technical director, takes up his new position with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/2J2SIQoVq3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 26, 2026

“The knowledge and expertise he brings will only enhance our football operations, while also ensuring Andoni [Iraola] is provided with the support he requires as he continues to make such a positive impression as head coach.

“Julian’s appointment also represents the continuation of a long-standing relationship which has always served Liverpool well, and we very much look forward to the next stage in its development."

Meanwhile, Ward added: "I am incredibly excited to take on this role and it goes without saying that I am hugely grateful for the trust that has been placed in me by ownership.

“Having been part of Liverpool’s football operation for more than a decade, I have a full appreciation and first-hand knowledge of the challenge that comes with the position, as well as a clear understanding of the demands and ambitions of this great club.

“This is an exciting period for Liverpool – on and off the pitch – in which change and opportunity go hand in hand, but at the same time the culture, values and principles that have underpinned the club for so long remain as strong as ever.

“As a football club, we will continue to create an environment that maximises performance while promoting the continued development of our players and our people.

“In Andoni [Iraola], together with the wider team of staff across the AXA Training Centre, the Academy and AXA Melwood, we have the expertise, talent and conditions required to keep driving the club forward.

“Building on these strong foundations and the work overseen by our football operations in recent seasons is both a huge responsibility and a privilege."

Three players Julian Ward must sign for Liverpool

© Iconsport / PA Images

Ward succeeds Hughes following a turbulent transfer window for the Reds, who negotiated a marquee attacking signing in Bradley Barcola but failed to make key upgrades in other areas of the pitch.

Liverpool were unable to bring in a new big-money midfielder amid their refusal to hand Alexis Mac Allister a contract extension, but Chelsea's sensational Lamine Camara transfer collapse opens the door for an ideal 2027 signing.

Furthermore, if Mac Allister does not play his way into a new deal and Ryan Gravenberch also fails to regain his former strong form, Adam Wharton should be high on Ward's shortlist.

As well as making a swoop for the Monaco and Crystal Palace stars, Liverpool must also plan for life after Virgil van Dijk, and they are understood to be in a £70m battle with Chelsea for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni.