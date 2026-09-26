Liverpool transfer news: The Reds could 'revisit plans' for Real Madrid midfielder

Liverpool could reportedly be interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Reds are set to appoint Julian Ward as their new sporting director after Richard Hughes left the role to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Ward previously held the position during the 2022-23 season, and he is likely to revisit some of his long-term targets.

During his previous stint at Liverpool, the 45-year-old signed Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister, with three of the four proving to be major successes.

Could Liverpool be interested in Aurelien Tchouameni?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

According to Football Insider, Liverpool could revisit their interest in Tchouameni following Ward's arrival.

Ward was a huge admirer of Tchouameni and wanted to bring him to Anfield before the French midfielder eventually moved from Monaco to Real Madrid.

The report claims that Ward remains a strong admirer of Tchouameni and could look to bring him to Anfield in 2027, with the sporting director already making plans for future transfer windows.

Tchouameni joined Real Madrid during the summer transfer window of 2022 and has made 199 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals.

The French midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer window, but the transfer ultimately failed to materialise.

Liverpool should look for options elsewhere

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Tchouameni recently signed a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu that will keep him at the Spanish club until 2031, meaning Liverpool could face a difficult task trying to prise him away.

Signing a new midfielder is a priority for the Reds, with Andoni Iraola lacking a top-quality number six in his double-pivot system.

Ryan Gravenberch has failed to make a strong impression under Iraola, while the pairing of Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai has not quite gelled as expected.

Trey Nyoni has been particularly impressive this season, but Iraola appears to be taking a cautious approach with his development.

Put simply, a new defensive midfielder could be required, but Tchouameni may not be the answer.