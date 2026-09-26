Chelsea injury news: Blues attacker leaves stadium on crutches as Xabi Alonso dealt fresh blow

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens picked up an ankle injury during England Under-21s' 4-2 victory over Kazakhstan on Friday night.

The 22-year-old was forced off in the 39th minute at Molineux and was replaced by his former Chelsea teammate Tyrique George, with England leading 2-1 at the time.

Gittens appeared to be in discomfort after taking a knock to his ankle, and England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley later confirmed that the winger had been kicked during the match.

Jamie Gittens injury: Attacker leaves in crutches

Jamie Gittens in crutches after coming off before half-time in England’s 4-2 over Kazakhstan #CFC pic.twitter.com/PIWz9N5BuB — Katherine Walsh (@katwalshy1) September 25, 2026

Gittens was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches and will now return to Chelsea, where he is expected to undergo further assessment and treatment.

Carsley said: "Jamie got a kick on his ankle. We never take any risks."

"With the age of these players we don’t ever keep them in camp to see how they are. He will go back."

The injury also means Gittens will miss England Under-21s' final two European Championship qualifying matches against Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland.

Jamie Gittens latest victim in long Chelsea injury list

© Imago / Sportimage

Gittens joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a fee of £48m, but the winger has so far struggled to make the desired impact at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster made just 16 Premier League appearances last season, starting only five of them and failing to score, while a potential move to AS Roma during the summer transfer window ultimately failed to materialise.

Gittens has also found opportunities hard to come by this season, with the winger yet to make a Premier League appearance under Alonso and featuring just twice in the EFL Cup.

Alonso is already dealing with a growing injury crisis, with Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer having been ruled out while on international duty with Brazil and England respectively.

Likewise, Moises Caicedo, Mike Penders, Marco Palestra and Reece James are also currently sidelined.

It appears to be a precautionary decision to withdraw Gittens, but the Chelsea winger's injury will nevertheless be a concern for Alonso, particularly given the growing list of absentees at Stamford Bridge.