Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres criticised by Swedish media for "dull" Romania display in 2-1 Nations League win

No extra motivation was needed for Viktor Gyokeres to perform for Sweden against Romania in Friday's UEFA Nations League clash, after the Arsenal striker was handed a potential route back into Mikel Arteta's starting XI.

Playing second fiddle to Kai Havertz thus far in the 2026-27 season, Gyokeres could return to domestic action as Arteta's first-choice centre-forward, following Havertz's hamstring injury.

The Gunners are hopeful that the German has avoided a serious issue, but Gyokeres is now in prime position to lead the line against Leeds United and Lille in Arsenal's first two games back.

Despite his lack of starts at club level so far this term, Gyokeres inevitably partnered Alexander Isak up top in Sweden's 2-1 win, and repaid Graham Potter's faith with the crucial goal on the stroke of half time.

Following Isak's opener and Dennis Man's equaliser, Lucas Bergvall's long-range effort was parried into Gyokeres's path, and the striker's scuffed attempt hit the ground and ended up in the back of the net despite Radu Dragusin's best efforts.

What did the Swedish media say about Viktor Gyokeres's performance?

© Iconsport / SUSA

Despite netting the decisive goal, Gyokeres's display was far from vintage, as the 28-year-old had no other shots in the match and failed with both of his dribble attempts before his 76th-minute substitution.

TVMatchen gave Gyokeres a 6/10 rating, admitting that his display was "a bit dull" amid his lack of starts for Arsenal, but hailing him for taking his chance like the 'striker he is'.

SvenskaFans were also measured in their analysis of the Arsenal man, who 'failed to get into the game' but was an effective 'target man' in the League B Group 4 contest.

FotbollSkanalen labelled Gyokeres "eager to play", but also highlighted his lack of effectiveness in duels and his 'unfriendly' nature with the ball at his feet.

SVT Sport cut a slightly more positive spin on Gyokeres's display, claiming that the 28-year-old 'did as he usually does' for Sweden, after making it 22 goals in 38 caps for the national team.

What next for Sweden and Viktor Gyokeres?

© Iconsport / SUSA

Thanks to Sweden's 2-1 success over Romania and Poland's 0-0 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina, Potter's men already sit at the top of League B Group 4, putting them in pole position for promotion to League A.

The Scandinavian outfit are next in action at home to Poland on Monday, when Gyokeres is expected to reprise his partnership with Liverpool's Isak in Potter's 4-4-2 shape.

The Arsenal attacker is the leading goalscorer in the current Sweden squad, having netted three more than Isak's 19, and he is just five strikes away from breaking into the list of Sweden's top 10 male scorers of all time.