Spain: Why 19-year-old world champions make 2026 rebuild unnecessary

Spain begin their first post-World Cup campaign against England at Wembley on Saturday with an unusual problem for newly crowned world champions: Luis de la Fuente does not need to rebuild a winning generation because several of its most important players are still years away from their expected peak.

La Roja lifted their second World Cup in July by beating Argentina 1-0 after extra time, adding the global crown to the Nations League and European Championship titles already won under De la Fuente.

Yet the defining feature of Spain's success may be how early in the cycle it has arrived.

Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi were both only 19 when they became world champions, joining Pele, Giuseppe Bergomi and Kylian Mbappe among the teenagers to have appeared in a World Cup final and finished it as winners.

Cubarsi also started every match and won FIFA's Best Young Player award after helping Spain keep seven clean sheets in eight games.

For De la Fuente, therefore, the challenge heading towards the 2030 World Cup is less about replacing an ageing group and more about ensuring that one already capable of winning the biggest trophy continues to improve.

Spain's world champions still have room to grow

The first squad selected since the World Cup underlines just how much continuity De la Fuente has available.

Twenty-two members of the 26-man group that conquered the tournament have been retained for the opening Nations League fixtures.

Yamal and Cubarsi remain the obvious symbols of that youth, but they are far from alone.

Pedri is still only 23, Nico Williams is 24 and several other established internationals should theoretically enter their peak years before the next World Cup.

That creates a very different post-tournament dynamic from the one normally associated with world champions.

De la Fuente does not need to dismantle the side that succeeded in North America.

Instead, he can introduce changes selectively, maintain competition for places and allow young players to develop without removing the core structures that already work.

The Spanish Football Federation has reinforced that emphasis on continuity by extending De la Fuente's contract until 2032.

His knowledge of the group stretches much further back than his appointment to the senior job in 2022, having previously worked throughout Spain's youth structure.

That continuity gives him the opportunity to manage individual development as much as tactical evolution.

Cubarsi and Yamal, in particular, now face expectations rarely placed on teenagers.

They have already reached the summit of international football, meaning ordinary fluctuations in form risk being judged against the extraordinary standards they established at the World Cup.

Spain's task is to prevent that success becoming a burden.

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The 2014 collapse offers a warning rather than a blueprint

Spanish football has already experienced how quickly a historic winning cycle can end.

The generation that won Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 entered the 2014 tournament as defending champions before suffering a group-stage elimination following defeats to the Netherlands and Chile.

That history does not mean the current side is following the same path.

The age profile alone makes the comparison imperfect.

Spain's present champions contain numerous players who should still be improving by the time the next World Cup arrives, rather than attempting to extend the careers of a group already at or beyond its peak.

Nevertheless, the lesson remains relevant.

Continuity only becomes an advantage if it is accompanied by evolution.

De la Fuente will still need to introduce new options, adapt to opponents and ensure that success does not turn into tactical complacency.

Spain's status as a 2030 World Cup co-host adds another layer.

With qualification already guaranteed, competitive opportunities outside major tournaments will carry greater importance as De la Fuente attempts to maintain intensity without the pressure of a qualifying campaign.

Saturday's meeting with England therefore represents more than Spain's first match since becoming world champions.

It is the opening test of a four-year process in which the central question is not how Spain can replace the team that reached the top, but how much better that team can still become.

For Yamal and Cubarsi, the scale of that opportunity is particularly striking.

They will still be only 23 when the next World Cup begins.