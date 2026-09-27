Man United news: How much Fabian Hurzeler will cost as Michael Carrick 'pressure' grows after slow Premier League start

Manchester United may have to pay as much as £15m to make Fabian Hurzeler their next manager, the latest report has revealed.

The start to the Premier League season has been far from perfect for the Red Devils, who only have five points from their first five top-flight games.

Boss Michael Carrick is already under pressure from some sections of the fanbase, and there have been calls for the club to find a replacement.

There are a number of managers linked to Old Trafford, including Brighton & Hove Albion's Hurzeler, whose Seagulls side have 10 points from a possible 15 so far.

Football Insider claim that Brighton would seek in the region of £10m to £15m in order to sanction the German's exit.

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Fabian Hurzeler: The next Man United manager after Michael Carrick?

It should be remembered that Hurzeler is only 33, so he should not be expected to be fully developed as a manager, but he has certainly made a strong impression since arriving at the Amex in 2024.

The Seagulls boss has implemented a brave approach without the ball, with his side willing to press aggressively even against the best teams in the division.

BRIGHTON PREMIER LEAGUE RANK (2026-27) Goals: 1st Average Possession: 1st Clean Sheets: =1st Expected Goals: 1st Shots on Target per Match: 1st

Brighton beat Arsenal 3-0 on September 19, and the Gunners found it difficult to play out of pressure in their own half.

However, Hurzeler's side are also fluid in the final third, and they have currently scored the most goals in the entire division (16).

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Why is Michael Carrick under pressure at Manchester United?

An opening-day defeat against Hull City was alarming considering their opponents were only promoted to the top flight after winning the 2025-26 Championship playoffs.

United's performance against Ipswich Town in matchweek two was concerning despite the fact they won 5-2, while they proved to be defensively vulnerable against Everton in matchweek three.

Many fans lost faith in the head coach after his side lost 1-0 to 10-man Manchester City in their fourth league game of the season, while the club's 3-2 defeat to Brighton in the EFL Cup on September 16 was concerning given the Red Devils had initially taken a 2-0 lead.

Carrick will be given more time in the dugout before United's decision makers consider replacing him, but results must improve considerably in order to avoid extra scrutiny.