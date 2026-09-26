France lineup vs. Belgium: Predicted XI for UEFA Nations League clash after Kylian Mbappe suffers knee injury

France are set to lock horns with Belgium on Monday, facing off at Stade Roi Baudouin in their second UEFA Nations League A clash of the September international break.

Zinedine Zidane will be without talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe for this game, after the Real Madrid star suffered a knee injury during the 1-0 win over Turkey on Friday.

However, Mike Maignan should be on hand to continue in goal, shielded by centre-backs Dayot Upamecano and Maxence Lacroix.

Either side of the Bayern Munich and Chelsea defenders should be Barcelona's Jules Kounde and Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert at full-back.

Manu Kone looks set to start in the centre of the park alongside Adrien Rabiot, both of whom will be platforming the more attack-minded Rayan Cherki.

Further forward, Bayern's Michael Olise remains a serious threat on the right flank, and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Desire Doue is likely to step in on the left.

Fellow PSG forward Ousmane Dembele will be ready to lead the France line on Monday, hoping to fire Les Bleus to victory as the most direct threat in Mbappe's absence.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue