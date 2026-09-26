Kylian Mbappe injury latest: How many Real Madrid games will Ballon d'Or contender miss after scoring for France against Turkey?

Real Madrid have provided an injury update on Kylian Mbappe after their star forward was forced off during France's 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Turky.

Mbappe scored in the 54th minute, but Les Blues' joy soon turned sour as their captain began limping with an apparent injury, prompting Zinedine Zidane to substitute him.

The 1998 World Cup winner then gave a worrying post-match update on France's No. 10, causing fears that the 2026 Ballon d'Or contender could be out for the long haul.

Real Madrid have now revealed the 27-year-old's diagnosis as the first week of the international break concludes.

Real Madrid confirm Mbappe knee injury diagnosis

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The La Liga heavyweights have now released an official medical update to provide clarity regarding the exact nature of the physical problem.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by Real Madrid's Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee," a club statement read.

Although Los Blancos' update gave little or no timescale on his return, Fabrizio Romano soon posted on X to suggest that the forward's absence was not long-term.

Romano's post appears to have ruled out Mbappe for France's matches against Belgium on September 29 and October 5, as well as the meeting with Italy on October 2 in the current international window.

? OFFICIAL: Real Madrid confirm Kylian Mbappé has been diagnosed with hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee.



The club expect Kylian to be back in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/H9a9kSBwbT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2026

Will Mbappe be fit for El Clasico?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Avoiding a lengthy layoff is an absolutely massive boost for Jose Mourinho as he prepares his squad for a demanding sequence of crucial fixtures.

The two-week recovery timeline suggests that the forward could potentially return in time for their impending domestic clash against Villarreal on October 10.

While his involvement against Roma in the Champions League shortly afterwards remains slightly uncertain, the primary focus will be entirely on regaining peak fitness for the highly anticipated showdown against Barcelona.

Assuming his recovery progresses without any unforeseen setbacks, the former Paris Saint-Germain star should be fully available for the first El Clasico of the season on October 25.

Mourinho's men are already six points behind their fierce rivals in the La Liga table after seven rounds, leaving little margin for error in the first Clasico, which will be played in a month's time.