England vs. Spain lineups confirmed: Trent Alexander-Arnold benched as Myles Lewis-Skelly starts

England and Spain's starting lineups for Saturday's UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley have been confirmed.

The Three Lions and the world champions are locking horns in League A Group 3 of the 2026-27 competition, and tonight's fixture marks their first showdown since La Roja's Euro 2024 final success.

Thomas Tuchel has made some big calls for his first England selection since the 2026 World Cup third-place playoff win over France, including a start for James Trafford in goal over Jordan Pickford.

The Leeds United number one will be protecting a Trent Alexander-Arnold-less defence, as the Real Madrid man has been snubbed in favour of Ezri Konsa and ex-Liverpool teammate Jarell Quansah, the latter of whom is expected to start at right-back.

Konsa and Quansah join Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly - preferred to Lewis Hall - in defence, while Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly has been given the nod in midfield alongside Elliot Anderson.

Further forward, Anthony Gordon has won his head-to-head with Morgan Rogers to start on the left, joining Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in a first-choice attack.

Captain Kane is poised to win his 122nd cap for England tonight, putting him three away from equalling Peter Shilton's all-time record of 125 for the men's team.

England vs. Spain lineups confirmed: Three changes from World Cup final

© Iconsport / Zuma

Meanwhile, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente will send out an XI comprising eight starters from the 2026 World Cup final, with one enforced and two unenforced changes.

The visitors are missing Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro due to injury, so Barcelona's Eric Garcia joins Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella in defence.

After losing his spot in the XI towards the end of the World Cup, Pedri is once again on the bench, as Dani Olmo, Rodri and Fabian Ruiz occupy the central roles.

However, De la Fuente has re-introduced Nico Williams to the side over Alex Baena, while World Cup final winner Ferran Torres takes Mikel Oyarzabal's place in the number nine role.

As expected, Lamine Yamal occupies the right flank for Spain, as the Barcelona phenom comes face-to-face with Kane amid their heated Ballon d'Or battle.

England XI: Trafford; Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Subs: Pickford, Steele, Alexander-Arnold, Scott, Chalobah, Hall, Branthwaite, Rogers, Garner, Calvert-Lewin, Gibbs-White, Eze

Spain XI: Simon; Garcia, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Torres

Subs: Raya, Martinez, Huijsen, Grimaldo, Merino, Lopez, Pino, Pubill, Baena, Zubimendi, Pedri, Oyarzabal